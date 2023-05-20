



Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie are expecting their third child in a few weeks, Ms Johnson has announced. The new arrival will be their first unborn child since Mr Johnson left Downing Street last year after losing the trust of his Conservative party. Ms Johnson, a 35-year-old environmental campaigner and former Conservative Party adviser, said the couple were expecting their second boy. Posting on Instagram, Ms Johnson said: A new team member is coming in just a few weeks. I’ve felt pretty exhausted for much of the past eight months, but we can’t wait to meet this little one. Mr and Mrs Johnson had their first child, Wilfred, on April 29, 2020, in the early months of the Covid-19 crisis. They married in May 2021 at Westminster Cathedral, with their second child, daughter Romy, born on December 9 of the same year. Wilf is very happy to be a big brother again and has talked about it nonstop, Ms Johnson said. Don’t think Romy has any idea what’s to come, she will soon! Mr Johnson, 58, has at least seven children, although he often obscured when asked exactly how many. He is known to have had four children with his ex-wife Marina Wheeler and had one child, born in 2009, following a relationship with art consultant Helen Macintyre. Updated: May 19, 2023, 6:05 p.m.

