Russia and Turkey need each other in every possible way: Erdogan – CNN





In his latest appearance, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blames US President Joe Biden for calling him an autocrat during his 2020 campaign for the White House.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech at the Albanian Parliament, Albania, January 17, 2022. (Reuters) Ahead of the second round of the presidential election next week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed several issues including Turkey’s elections and foreign policy in an interview for CNN. A few days ago, the results of the polls counted in Turkey showed that Erdogan was leading in the presidential race, mainly against Kilicdaroglu, but with an insufficient percentage of votes to declare him president in the first round. During the interview, Erdogan criticized US President Joe Biden for calling him an “autocrat” during his 2020 campaign for the White House. “Would a dictator ever enter a second round?” Erdogan argued. Erdogan hailed a “special relationship” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stressing: “We are not at a point where we would impose sanctions on Russia like the West has. We are not bound by Western sanctions. “We are a strong state and we have a positive relationship with Russia,” he said laconically. “Russia and Turkey need each other in all possible areas,” he added. On Sweden’s NATO membership, the Turkish leader said: “As long as Sweden continues to allow the offshoots of terrorist groups in Turkey to roam freely in Sweden, on the streets of Stockholm, we cannot look favorably on Swedish membership of NATO. Regarding the normalization of Turkish relations with Syria, Erdogan said: “(Thanks to) my friendship with President Putin, we thought we could open a door, especially in our fight against terrorism in the northern part of the country. Syria, which requires close cooperation and solidarity. “ “If we can do that, I said I don’t see any obstacles that will stand in the way of our reconciliation,” he said. Turkish elections: a new experience for democracy Erdogan expressed his optimism regarding the current presidential race. “It is a new experience for Turkish democracy. I believe my people will stand for a strong democracy in the elections next Sunday,” he said. “Stability and trust are very important and people who seek stability will do what is necessary at the polls,” he added. Elsewhere in his remarks, Erdogan rejected opposition proposals for a full expulsion of Syrian refugees, saying instead that he will “encourage” nearly a million refugees to return to Syria. Although President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was unable to claim victory in the first round, marking the country’s first-ever runoff, which Turkey’s Supreme Election Council had scheduled for May 28, Erdogan felt that the he election marked a victory for “Turkish democracy and the Turkish nation.” Erdogan expressed his confidence as he emerged victorious in the next round of presidential elections after losing less than half a percent as the count was finalized. The leader of the Justice and Development Party highlighted the 27 million votes he received saying that the Turkish people showed “great favor” towards his political party, adding that they “gave the majority to the Turkish Grand National Assembly to the People’s Alliance, confirming that they trust us and our Alliance.” Read next: Second round of elections in Turkey: a premonitory result?

