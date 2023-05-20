Opinion: The Trump trap | Chattanooga Times Free Press





For anyone who may have forgotten (or tried to forget), there was Donald Trump, that far-right Pied Piper, once again on full display for 70 minutes at a town hall/countryside rally that CNN carefully provided it. Any American harboring illusions that man had changed, even the smallest, was disillusioned with this notion with the very first question.

Trump, with fake sincerity or real mental illness, once again insisted he had won in 2020, only to be done through massive fraud that would have involved hundreds, if not thousands, of conspirators, including none have yet breathed a word about it. The crowd cheered.

For the rest of the event, Trump was, well, Trump, leaving all but his staunchest supporters wondering, once again, if he really believed in his own fantasies or if he was just spewing the vitriol that his fans have come to demand.

But the real fallout was directed not at Trump but rather at CNN. The network was excoriated by virtually every other outlet, including MSNBC, which took the opportunity to mention how much better the night would have gone if Rachel Maddow had been in the interviewer’s chair. (The idea that Maddow could have herded Trump better than Collins, or anyone else for that matter, is almost as delusional as Trump’s millions of fake Biden votes.)

The more serious criticism, however, was that CNN allowed Trump to salt the crowd, that the so-called “independent voters” were just MAGAs in disguise, who, when paired with advertised MAGA attendees, turned the town hall into the kind of sneering, sneering spectacle that people usually associate with lion-fed Christians.

CNN attempted to retaliate, instructing Anderson Cooper to provide a three-minute rebuttal in which he admitted “I understand,” in response to anger and outrage, and added that he would understand if there were those who would never look at the network again. But he also pointed out that Trump was far ahead of any Republican challenger, could well be their party’s nominee in 2024, and that “the audience that shocked you is a cross section of about half the country.”

From there, Cooper defended CNN for demonstrating that “it can happen again, it does happen again,” then he fired at his own audience asking if he thought that “staying in your silo and just listening people you agree with is gonna do [Trump] go away?”

As selfish as Cooper’s recitation might have been, there was some truth to it. Aside from the fact that CNN was foiled, not because they put it on the air, but did it in a format that may well have made it look a lot more popular than it did. It really is, sadly, Americans need to be reminded who Donald Trump is and the quagmire he would willingly throw the nation into in his tireless pursuit of personal aggrandizement.

They need to be reminded that country means nothing to them, nor do those pathetic Americans who have been convinced by a low-end salesman that he cares about their well-being or their future. Trump can’t even be called a “master salesman” because before he fell on this pool of angry and gullible followers, his business ventures used to end in a wave of bankruptcies, lawsuits and unpaid bills.

But what Americans most need to remember is that Donald Trump belittles everything he touches, ironic for a man who claims great wealth. That he debased the political process is obvious, but he did the same with his university, his business practices, his steaks, his ties and his $99 digital trading cards.

All of that would mean little, except that he has now taken everyone and his country with him. Politics has always been pretty sordid business, but the current version has, like everything about Trump, reached cartoonish lows.

Nevertheless, it is also important not to exaggerate the threat. Trump’s rise is possible but by no means imminent. Many on the left criticize Joe Biden’s renomination because of his low approval ratings, advanced age and uncertainty about his current vice president’s ability to take on the job, but Republicans have the same issues, but worse.

Trump’s approval ratings are hardly stratospheric, he is only a few years younger, and anyone agreeing to be his vice president, according to Kari Lake, is anything but a good bet to inspire confidence. (Nikki Haley probably would have jumped on it if it wasn’t for the damning verdict in Trump’s sexual assault trial. She may still be offered the job, but will turn down if she has even a hint of political moxie. ) Republicans have the added burden of their now-officially recognized pending candidate as a sexual predator who will almost certainly soon be charged in a series of trials with potential penalties of more than 20 years.

Ensuring that Donald Trump never holds public office again is vital, of course, but it is equally important that Republicans free themselves from the trap Trump has dragged them into. Democrats, while they don’t have to deal directly with Trump, still need to find a way to project their strength without falling into the fake chest noise that Trump seems to have made a necessary part of the campaign.

For now, both sides find themselves in Trump’s trap. It will take a lot of willpower, courage and foresight to pull through.

Tribune Content Agency

