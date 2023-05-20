Xi Jinping unveils grand development plan for Central Asia





Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday unveiled a grand plan for the development of Central Asia, ranging from building infrastructure to boosting trade, assuming a new leadership role in a region that has traditionally been a sphere of Russian influence. China is willing to coordinate its development strategies with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, and promote the modernization of each of them, Xi said in a speech at the meeting. a China-Central Asia summit in the northwest of the country. “This summit has given new impetus to the development and revitalization of the six countries, and injected strong positive energy into regional peace and stability,” Xi said at a press conference with his Asian counterparts. central. “We will jointly promote a new paradigm of high-level cooperation that is deeply complementary and beneficial to all,” he added. With its engagement, China has moved to the forefront of the race for political influence and energy assets in the resource-rich region, with Russia distracted by its war in Ukraine and the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan decreasing the presence of the United States in the area. Read more: Manchester City set against Inter and luxury, is another of the final guests Xi Jinping seeks to expand Chinese influence in Central Asia The five former Soviet republics, with a network of trade corridors, offer China alternative routes to transport fuel, food and other basic goods in the event of disruptions elsewhere. Pledges of support and cooperation at the two-day summit will contrast with the “negative” image of China conjured up at the Group of Seven leaders’ summit in Japan from Friday. China’s support for Central Asia also appears to be a counterbalance to US accusations of its coercive diplomacy. Xi said China and Central Asian countries should deepen trust and offer “clear and firm support” for core interests such as sovereignty, independence, national dignity and long-term development. He did not mention Ukraine which, like the countries of Central Asia, was part of the Soviet Union. “China is willing to help Central Asian countries improve law enforcement, security and defense capacity building,” he said. With information from Reuters. It may interest you: Hiroshima survivors demand more than an insufficient visit from G7 leaders

