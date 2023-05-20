Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan refuses to allow police to search DW 19/05/2023





Pakistan remained tense on Friday as former Prime Minister Imran Khan refused to allow police to search his home, outlining his conditions for such an operation.

Hundreds of police were deployed around Khan’s home in east Lahore ahead of a planned search for suspects believed to have been involved in attacks on state and military buildings earlier this month.

What are the latest developments?

Police and government officials had arrived at the home of the former prime minister and international cricket star.

The agreement on the terms of the search was part of the latest row between Khan and the authorities amid worsening political instability in the country of 220 million people.

Police allege Khan was harboring between 30 and 40 suspects linked to the violence and had threatened to raid the premises under a court order to detain them. However, authorities said they would only begin the search for suspects after agreeing terms and conditions.

Khan refused to allow a search until his stipulations were met. He said he feared that, if left unsupervised, police could plant weapons and a search could only be carried out by a panel set up by a high court. He also said a female officer should accompany the team.

The 70-year-old’s home in the Zaman Park area of ​​Lahore was the scene of battles between his supporters and police who tried to arrest him in March for failing to appear in court.

At least 10 people died in the unrest, which only receded after Khan’s release was ordered by Pakistan’s Supreme Court.

Khan was released last week and returned home to Lahore.

While police have been looking for Khan for inciting supporters of his Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party to violence, he denies the allegation given that he was then detained by the National Accountability Office. This agency had arrested him in connection with a corruption case. Khan also faced charges under the country’s anti-terrorism laws for protests he allegedly instigated last year.

Khan appeared conciliatory as he condemned the violence at a counter-terrorism court in Lahore, where he sought to protect himself from arrest in several terrorism cases. The judge granted him protection from arrest in three terrorism cases through early June.

Context of political unrest

After being ousted from power in a vote of no confidence by lawmakers, Khan faced multiple corruption charges in Pakistani courts.

The former international cricket star was charged with illegally selling state gifts while he was prime minister from 2018 to 2022. His arrest was based on a new warrant for a separate property-related corruption case.

Khan and his supporters say the procedure is politically motivated.

Khan’s arrest and subsequent violence have heightened political unrest in Pakistan at a time of deepening economic hardship. Authorities are also facing an upsurge in attacks by militants.

Sirajul Haq, the leader of Pakistan’s main Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami, narrowly escaped a suicide bombing in Zhob, in the southwestern province of Balochistan, police said. The suicide bomber detonated explosives strapped to his waist as Haq entered the district as part of a convoy of cars.

Although Haq was declared safe, five people were injured in the attack.

Although there was no immediate claim for the bombing, militants and other armed groups have for decades staged attacks in Balochistan, a region stretching across Pakistan’s borders , Iran and Afghanistan which has a nationalist independence movement.

