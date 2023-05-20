CNN’s town hall with Donald Trump was a miserable failure





Last week, CNN’s town hall with Donald Trump was a prime example of all that is wrong with the way centrists and liberals engage with fascism. At a time when many elements of the right are openly campaigning for the overthrow of representative governance in the United States, liberals are betraying themselves and others by setting up these elements in the name of civil debate and finding a middle ground.

Trump, an inveterate liar

As journalist Jake Tapper noted in his town hall commentary, Trump told his first lies “seconds into the night.” Considering town halls are meant to be “ask me anything” events where voters and reporters can engage deeply with a politician, lying early on sets a bad tone. Trump went from repeating lies about the 2020 election to defaming the woman he was just convicted of defaming just days before. Trump’s goal for mayor was clear. He wanted to bend to his base using the same web of racist, sexist, and fascist lies that drives the Make America Great Again wing of the Republican Party.

For what it’s worth, host and moderator Kaitlan Collins made several attempts to push back against Trump’s lies and question him on topics that could be landmines for a presidential hopeful. Unfortunately for her and the audience, CNN chose to invite mostly Republicans and right-wing independents to the event. They gassed Trump as he berated Collins and asked his questions in bad faith.

Considering everything I’ve mentioned above, it’s no surprise that most reports on the town hall have considered it a disaster in one measure or another. Most focus on the mistakes made in choosing the host, the composition of the audience, the questions asked by Collins, or the way she tried to refute his lies. I would say they all miss the point, and the real mistake was the idea of ​​a Trump town hall.

The limits of freedom of expression

The mainstream liberal imagination in the United States (and Anglo-Saxon politics more broadly) centers on the idea of ​​open and reasoned debate and respect for the principle of free speech. It is generally accepted that the limit of this debate and this freedom is when people begin to advocate overthrowing the current iteration of a colonialist-slavery-capitalist system that underpins our political culture. But this limit is unequally imposed depending on who you are.

For example, in response to black Americans protesting rampant police violence against our communities, our political culture has set the limit on marching in the streets. For kids worried about the growing number of mass murders happening in their schools, the limit was protesting the Tennessee Capitol building. But for white supremacists who opposed an election that didn’t go their way, everything seemed to be within bounds until they attacked the United States Capitol building.

Trump has rarely been held accountable for his actions. Considering that these actions include exacerbating a deadly pandemic and creating the political climate that precipitated the January 6 insurrection, you’d think our culture would have had enough. On top of that, he has no problem lying in public and openly disparages what little representative democracy there is left in the United States because he doesn’t personally benefit from it.

The scary thing is that liberal and moderate political circles see all of this and decide they would still like to engage in reasoned debate with someone whose mark is highly unreasonable. Their commitment to arguing politely among those in power ends up ceding power to those who have no interest in adhering to even the rules of elite circles. The limit of liberal political culture is what we witnessed during this town hall.

Responsibility and Accountability

Am I pleading for the government to ban Trump from public speaking? No. The Constitution is what it is. What I argue is that networks like CNN need to stop treating Trump as if he has an interest in being held accountable or engaging in good faith with investigators. There’s a reason we don’t publish shooter manifestos, for example. One can do accurate and fair reporting on Trump without giving him a platform to air his fascist views.

Adapting to a political and media culture where there are significant elements that violently seek to overtake that culture is the task of the hour. After years of aiding and abetting Trump’s fascist rise to TV ratings, it’s time for those same outfits to take more responsibility for how they cover him and others like him. him. Refusing to aid and abet fascism should not be an abdication of journalistic ethics.

For the public though, we have to come to terms with the fact that our mainstream media culture has never been intrinsically interested in preserving democracy, fairness, or truth. While there are many incredible outfits and individuals who do the essential job of speaking truth to power, a larger percentage of our media is primarily interested in championing the myth of America as “Shining City on the Hill.” “. While we can hope that the CNNs of the world will eventually pull themselves together, we must recognize the political culture that continues to drag them back into fascist complicity.

In fact, we would also do well to recognize the lure of profit that comes from the platform of fascists and right-wing extremists. The mainstream media isn’t committed to critical thinking as a philosophy because it doesn’t bring in views, clicks, and profits. This is exactly why the rest of us need to be more engaged in engaged political thinking that pays attention to who is platforming and whose experiences and voices are restricted.

Featured image via YouTube/CNN screenshot

