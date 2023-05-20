Why does the Chinese chatbot Ernie prohibit users from being asked about Winnie the Pooh?

On March 16, Chinese tech giant Baidu unveiled its artificial intelligence chatbot Ernie Bot, projecting it as a rival to Microsoft-backed ChatGPT. The name Ernie stands for Enhanced Knowledge Integration Representation. Xi Jinping’s regime sees Winnie the Pooh as a symbol of dissent in China.

However, the Baidu chatbot is not immune to censorship by Xi Jinping’s regime in China. This was evident during a live broadcast on CNBC when a reporter asked Ernie a series of questions, including those regarding the Chinese government. One of the questions was related to the popular cartoon character Winnie the Pooh.

When the reporter asked the chatbot about the relationship between Xi Jinping and Winnie the Pooh, Ernie replied saying that the user had been banned”.

Xi Jinping vs Winnie the Pooh

It’s no secret that the Chinese government sees the teddy bear as a symbol of dissent. The unease dates back to Jinping’s visit to the United States in 2013, when social media was painted with a photo of the Chinese president walking with Barack Obama, likened to Winnie and Tigger, NPR reported.

The communist regime viewed the cartoon as a mockery of the president and his policies. Such is the animosity towards the teddy bear that he censored Pooh’s Chinese name in 2017. He also pulled the “Winnie-the Pooh: Blood and Honey” movie theaters in Hong Kong and Macau, Guardian reported.

Over the years, Winnie the Pooh has become a symbol for critics to denounce Xi Jingping and his policies in China.

But the cartoon character isn’t the only topic Ernie refused to answer. He also reportedly refused to answer a question about whether Jinping would rule China for life, Business Intern reported. He did not mention China when asked about the origins of the Covid-19 virus. The Chinese tech giant did not respond to the website for comment.

China has already entered the AI ​​arms race with Microsoft and Google. The Baidu chatbot claims that it is better at performing tasks such as answering questions and generating dialogue than ChatGPT.