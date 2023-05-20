Trump widens lead over DeSantis in GOP primary: poll





Former President Donald Trump is widening his lead over the rest of the Republican primary field, according to a new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll.

In a hypothetical nine-vote Republican presidential primary, Trump garners 58% support among GOP voters, adding 3 percentage points to his already staggering lead from last month. His closest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, got just 16% in the survey, down 4 points from the previous survey.

No other candidate, declared or potential, comes close to Trump or DeSantis. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence, who has yet to announce a campaign, are tied for third place at just 4%, the poll shows. .

The poll, which was released just days before DeSantis officially enters the 2024 presidential race, suggests the Florida governor has yet to recover after facing weeks of missteps and attacks. of Trump.

Still, most Republican voters still believe DeSantis poses a serious threat to Trump as the two prepare to compete for the GOP nomination in 2024. Fifty-seven percent said the governor looks set to issue a real challenge to the former president, while 43% said they thought DeSantis’ prospects were fading.

“Desantis is announcing in a much tougher environment than he was a few months ago, but most voters think he can still issue a serious challenge to…Trump,” poll co-director Mark Penn said.

DeSantis is expected to start the race next week. In recent days, he’s made appearances in key primary and caucus states like Iowa and New Hampshire, and recently moved his political shop to a new office in Tallahassee.

He is also scheduled to meet with donors and key supporters in Miami next week shortly after filing paperwork with the Federal Election Commission declaring his candidacy.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll was conducted May 17-18 and surveyed 2,004 registered voters. This is a collaboration between the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and the Harris Poll.

The survey is an online sample drawn from the Harris panel and weighted to reflect known demographics. As a representative online sample, it does not report a probability confidence interval.

