Trumps new scheme to knock Manhattan prosecutor’s case into misdemeanors





When the Manhattan District Attorney finally indicted former President Donald Trump in March, Alvin Bragg made the curious decision not to detail Trump’s crimes in the official indictment, which critics almost seized upon. immediately to say that this was an exaggerated affair.

While previous investigators struggled to figure out how to charge Trump with crimes, Bragg overcame that hurdle by essentially charging Trump with 34 counts of forged business documents and then calling them crimes in a parallel legal document. Under New York law, falsifying business records is only a crime if committed while committing another crime. In this case, prosecutors say Trump hid his 2016 porn star cash payment in order to break election laws, so the 34 counts of taking business records become felonies.

But according to a source familiar with the internal discussions of Trump’s legal teams, the presidents’ former lawyers are now exploring how to use this otherwise ingenious decision as a weakness to severely cover up the case. And Trump’s lawyers believe their new tactic could force the DA to reconsider whether this is a worthwhile fight.

Their legal strategy boils down to a Supreme Court case where a white New Jersey man got drunk and shot at the home of a black family in 1994, then successfully got the hate crime charges thrown out.

Trump’s lawyers are eyeing the 2000 SCOTUS decision, Apprendi v. New Jersey, which stressed the importance of charging all aspects of a crime that could increase sentences.

In the Apprendi case, a state judge unilaterally determined that Charles C. Apprendi Jr. was motivated by racial bias when he decided to scare his neighbors. The judge sentenced him to 12 years in prison instead of the maximum 10-year sentence he would have received on the charges originally listed in the indictment. But the Supreme Court intervened halfway through his sentence and went so far as to strike down New Jersey’s hate crimes law. The judges noted that the founders of nations never really considered the practice of modern court systems of considering the elements of a crime or the sentencing factors, because traditionally the basic facts of a case remained the same from the indictment to the trial.

In other words: if it’s not in the indictment, it can’t be used to add additional jail time.

According to someone with intimate knowledge of previous AD versions of this Trump investigation, the Trump team has a creative approach that focuses on the real flaws of the current AD case, even if it ultimately doesn’t work.

A glimpse of that battle is already playing out in court, as the prosecutors’ office on Tuesday defended its decision to leave important material out of Trump’s indictment. But the fight that could soon unfold could cut the wind from the DA’s sails.

On April 27, Trump’s attorneys formally asked the Manhattan prosecutor to submit a detailed explanation of the crimes Trump had actually committed.

Describe the substance of Donald J. Trump’s conduct, defense attorney Susan Necheles wrote.

Specify the criminal law that Donald J. Trump allegedly committed or intended to commit to aid or cover up his commission, she added, asking prosecutors to define exactly how Trump violated New York’s election laws.

On Tuesday, Braggs’ office responded in a 10-page court filing that largely shut them down, repeatedly claiming that Trump was not entitled to the information.

Where an intent to commit or conceal another crime is an element of an offense, the people do not need to prove intent to commit or conceal a particular crime, prosecutor Becky Mangold wrote, noting specifically that the indictment need not identify a particular crime that the defendant intended to commit. commit or conceal.

Braggs’ office declined to explain why prosecutors decided not to add the alleged election violation to the indictment, allowing Tuesday’s court filing to speak for itself.

But the vagueness of the indictment is not a minor problem. Figuring out how to overburden the otherwise mundane misdemeanor charge for falsifying business records was a major feat for the Manhattan prosecutors’ office and the issue of the secondary charge was key to turning those misdemeanors into felonies.

A revealing memoir by a former prosecutor on the Manhattan DA team, Mark Pomerantz, gives an incredibly detailed account of how difficult it was for the DA’s office to bring this particular case, which they’ve dubbed the zombie case. In People vs. Donald Trump, Pomerantz explains how he racked his brains to find a way that would turn Trump’s misleading documents into a crime.

They didn’t amount to much in legal terms, creating false business documents is just a misdemeanor under New York law, Pomerantz wrote. Falsification of business documents can be prosecuted as a crime if the defendant created the documents with the intent to commit or conceal another crime. This statutory language is, however, ambiguous. Does the reference to another crime include federal crimes or only state crimes?

When Trump was arraigned in April, his attorney Joe Tacopina assured reporters the case would never go to trial. And the Trump team’s potential new tactic threatens to reduce the seriousness of the case before it even reaches a jury, which could force the prosecutor to consider whether a case full of misdemeanors warrants an expensive prosecution.

The legal precedent the Trumps team is considering is also supported by a 1999 Supreme Court decision, Jones v. United States, which has ruled that anything other than a prior conviction that increases the maximum sentence for a crime must be charged in an indictment, tried by a jury. , and proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

If Trump’s team successfully uses this defense strategy, it would be an embarrassing defeat for Bragg, who could have just as easily put all the information about the case included in the statement of facts into the indictment. and avoid all that mess.

Braggs’ landmark criminal case, the first of its kind against a former US president, is largely based on the idea that Trump forged mountains of business documents when he ordered his lawyer to pay a porn star for that he keep quiet about his brief sexual affair with her. This ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, and porn star, Stormy Daniels, are now key witnesses in the Manhattan prosecutors’ case. (The case itself focuses on the long trail of questionable payment records that were designed to hide the silent money payments, which include nearly a dozen bills for legal services that weren’t in reality that Trump is paying Cohen for giving the money to Stormy Daniels.)

The idea that formal charges should be fairly clearly stated in an indictment is not entirely new. It dates back around half a millennium, even appearing in a 1678 British treatise called Hales Pleas of the Crown which explains how any law that brings a higher degree of punishment for a crime must expressly indict it in an indictment. with certainty and precision.

It was therefore remarkable that the prosecutors’ office unsealed Trump’s indictment in March and effectively avoided the whole question of how these misdemeanors were crimes. Bragg was simply accusing the former president of violating New York’s election laws and putting all those details into the statement of facts.

But for all the hope the Trump team seems to put in this legal gamble, it might not work out.

Karen Friedman Agnifilo, an attorney who served as chief assistant to the previous prosecutor who launched the Trump investigation, said it was actually common for Manhattan prosecutors to keep the indictment simple and to leave aside the workings of crime.

I’m not at all surprised that it never appears in the indictment. There are many instances where there are cascading crimes outside of the official indictment, she said. To me, that doesn’t seem to be a problem. And I don’t even think they had to give a statement of facts. Nothing requires that. It’s not always done either.

Agnifilo likened the situation to how Manhattan prosecutors routinely charge burglars with trespassing but leave details of the actual planned theft out of the indictment. The reasoning, she explained, is that including something in the indictment forces prosecutors to bolster their case.

It’s just one more thing you have to prove. Maybe they don’t know they can’t prove it beyond a reasonable doubt, she said.

Still, it raises an important question: If Manhattan prosecutors can’t prove Trump committed an election crime, doesn’t that suggest he’s a weak case?

To that, Agnifilo noted that she wants prosecutors to include at least one election-related criminal charge against Trump in the indictment: engaging in a conspiracy to unlawfully interfere in an election. Had they done so, prosecutors would automatically be able to include evidence at trial about Trump’s attempts to suppress the Stormy Daniels story and silence a doorman who claimed Trump fathered an illegitimate child. But now that prosecutors have excluded him from the indictment, prosecutors will have to argue in court to have this key evidence part of their case at trial.

I think the reason they didn’t charge conspiracy is that it’s also a misdemeanor and they don’t want to compromise, she said. They don’t want a crime.

