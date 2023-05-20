US and Chinese trade officials to hold trade talks next week





Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao will travel to the United States next week for meetings with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Trade Representative Katherine Tai, according to the Chinese Embassy in Washington. Wang will address “respective concerns” over economic and trade relations between the two countries during his talks with U.S. officials, embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu said Thursday. He will also attend a meeting of ministers of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation trade during his trip. In recent years, top U.S. and Chinese trade officials have rarely held meetings. Wang last spoke to Raimondo in 2021 during an introductory call, and he spoken with Tai on the sidelines of last year’s APEC meeting. Tensions between the two superpowers have escalated under the Biden and Trump administrations, and relations in recent months have been further strained by the 200-foot-tall Chinese airship, which the United States has called a spy balloon designed for the eavesdropping. Yet the United States and China remain important trading partners. In 2022, bilateral trade hit an all-time high of nearly $760 billion, according to the embassy briefing. “This fully demonstrates the strong complementarity between the two countries and the resilience of economic and trade relations,” Liu said. “This two-way relationship cannot be simplistically defined by ‘competition’. Representatives for Raimondo and Tai did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The trade talks expected next week come after NBC News reported last month that a breakdown in communication between Washington and Beijing raises the risk of an unintended crisis or conflict between the two nations.

