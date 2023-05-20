Karen McDougal: I ended my affair with Donald Trump for Bruce Willis





Karen McDougal attends the launch of TRUMP VODKA at Les Deux nightclub in Los Angeles in January 2007. Photo by Avalon /Bang Showbiz

Karen McDougal says she ended her 10-month affair with Donald Trump to be with Bruce Willis.

The 52-year-old model claimed she started a relationship with the former US president who was charged with business fraud for silent payments to ex-porn actress Stormy Daniels in 2006 and explained that although she was in love with him for a period of time, she finally ended things soon after so she could start an even shorter reunion with the Die Hard Bruce star.

She told the Daily Mail: His people denied it, but they never denied it. A reporter asked him: Did you have an affair with Karen McDougal? and all he said was: I did nothing wrong. He knows I’m telling the truth.

I was in love with him. He was in love with me. I know because he told me all the time. He said you are my baby and I love you. He showed me to his friends. I am portrayed as the disgruntled woman, but I am not that woman. I finished it. A family member came to town and we went to a bar and I met a lovely guy named Bruce (Willlis).

The Playboy star added that she was not cheating on Donald, who has been married to Melania Trump since 2005, but spoke to Bruce, who at the time had already divorced Demi Moore and only married his current wife Emma Heming that in 2009, a lot so it was easier for him to end things.

She added: I wasn’t cheating on Trump but Bruce and I were already talking a lot on the phone which made the ending easier. Why would I stay with a married man when Bruce was a nice, single guy?

Karen claims she met Donald after attending a party for Celebrity Apprentice contestants where the billionaire businessman was a judge at the Hugh Hefners Playboy mansion, where she says it was noticed he followed like a puppy.

She added: He followed me around like a puppy, trying to get my attention. I liked him so much that the Bunny Mother (the woman in charge of looking after women working as Playboy Bunnies) said, Wow, he really has a thing for you.

I was saying goodbye and he was standing next to his bodyguard Keith Schiller (who later got a top job in the White House, only to be fired) and he said, Keith, get his number.

He called a few days later and asked me to have dinner with him at the Beverly Hills Hotel. I’m ashamed of it now because I knew he was married but back then it was out of sight, out of mind. I was a different girl then, having fun and not thinking things too deeply.

