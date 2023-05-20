Prime Minister Modi says India prioritizes tackling Southern challenges as G20 chair

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of cooperation with the G7 and G20 on Saturday during an interview with the Japanese News Agency. Yomiuri Shimbun in Hiroshima where he was invited by the Chairman of the G7, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

As President of the G20, I will represent the perspectives and priorities of the countries of the South at the G7 summit in Hiroshima. Strengthening collaboration between the G7 and G20 is key to addressing global challenges such as climate change, supply chain disruptions, economic recovery, energy instability, healthcare, food security and peace and security, Prime Minister Modi said. Yomiuri Shimbun. The Prime Minister said the two institutions are crucial platforms for global cooperation.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated his commitment to addressing the challenges faced by countries in the South, especially developing and emerging countries as Chairman of the G20. India holds the current presidency of the G20 and the G20 leadership summit will be held later this year in New Delhi. India is also the current chairman of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The informal group of major industrialized countries made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States is meeting in Hiroshima. This year, leaders from Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Vietnam are invited as the G7 aims to reach out to developing countries of the so-called Global South.

India aims to serve as a bridge between different voices, promoting a constructive agenda geared towards achieving common goals for the good of humanity, Prime Minister Modi has said.

“Awareness of the Global South” is a theme of the summit, highlighting both the growing economic importance of countries such as India and the vast inroads China has made in developing markets – building infrastructure and extending funding, Reuters news agency said in a report.

Asked about China’s growing assertiveness in the South China Sea and East China Sea regions as well as rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait, Prime Minister Modi said India continues to to uphold sovereignty, the peaceful settlement of disputes and respect for international law in matters of maritime disputes.

He further added that India will protect its sovereignty while promoting the peaceful settlement of maritime disputes. India has successfully resolved land and sea borders with Bangladesh, showing its approach, Prime Minister Modi has said.

G7 leaders pledged to tighten sanctions on Russia and reduce reliance on trade with China in a draft statement.

The G7 has pledged to limit exports to Russia to aid Putin’s aggression and fight sanctions violations.

Speaking on the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the Yomiuri Shimbun that India advocates dialogue and diplomacy to settle differences.

Asked about India’s oil purchase from Russia, Prime Minister Modi stressed that India is committed to prioritizing the welfare of people affected by rising costs of basic necessities.

He said that India has refrained from abiding by UN resolutions but condemned the hostilities, but remains determined to respect the UN Charter, international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity and supports a peaceful resolution in Ukraine.

India supports a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis and stands ready to contribute constructively within the UN and beyond, Prime Minister Modi said as quoted by Yomiuri Shimbun.

(with contributions from Shailendra Wangu)