Negotiating with post-Trump Republicans is like dealing with a toddler tantrum | Richard Wolff





It is said that negotiating with a toddler is like taking hostage: only one side of the discussion wants to defuse the crisis.

Welcome to Washington in the post-Trump era, as the United States watches the barrel of defaults.

The fate of the global economy now rests in the hands of the adults in the Biden administration and the tantrum-prone children who populate the House Republican caucus.

It’s not a fair fight. One side is happy to defecate on the floor. The other side has no choice but to clean up the mess.

The spiritual leader of this shitty caucus is of course the man-child who built an entire post-presidency out of the grievances he blathered on every day.

Coasting to a televised audience of his fans on CNN last week, Donald Trump displayed the kind of financial savvy that led to his multiple bankruptcies during his dismal business failure career.

I’m telling Republicans, Congressmen, Senators, if they don’t give you massive cuts, you’ll have to default, says unindicted co-conspirator of insurgency to overthrow US government United.

When asked if he really meant what he said about having to default, Trump simply ignored the whole thing.

Well, you might as well do it now because you’ll do it later, he explained. Because we have to save this country. Our country is dying. Our country is being destroyed by stupid people, by very stupid people.

Now, if there’s one thing Trump and his Trumpy Republicans understand, it’s the thinking of very stupid people.

Who else would know that very stupid people are going to do something very stupid like a totally unnecessary default on sovereign debt? So you might as well get ahead of them by doing something very stupid like that yourself, as soon as possible.

To be clear, Trump and his Trumpy Republicans think this whole default stuff is just some kind of brain fog. It’s really psychological more than anything, he told CNN. And it could be very bad. It could possibly be nothing. Maybe you are having a bad week or a bad day.

To be clear, Trump and his Trumpy Republicans think this whole default stuff is just some kind of brain fog. Photograph: Charles Krupa/AP

A bad week, a bad day or even, and listen to me here, a bad couple of generations.

Here’s what happened the last time House Republicans drove the global economy to the brink of default, in 2011, when President Obama was at odds with Tea Party Republicans.

Rating agencies downgraded US debt for the first time in 70 years, which ended up costing the government more money to maintain its debt. A brilliant result.

To be clear, the debt ceiling debate is not about the preposterous size of federal spending. This is the budget debate, and both sides have enjoyed spending huge amounts of debt for many decades.

The debt ceiling is a technical measure to decide whether the Congress that approved these budgets will pay its own bills.

This is not a new crisis or even a quick crisis. He is as slow as he is predictable as he is stupid.

The United States actually hit its debt limit in January, around the time Democrats ceded the House to Republicans after last year’s congressional elections. Yes, they could have lifted the debt ceiling themselves, but decided to throw the grenade at the next Congress.

So over the past four months, Treasury officials have shuffled around big bucks to stay within their limit on what is now a $31.4 billion debt. Apparently, we haven’t reached the billion phase of US borrowing yet.

These financial shenanigans will run out in two weeks, plus or minus a few days or weeks. Some Republicans have suggested the Treasury could just pick a few bills to leave unpaid. These Republicans can’t spell insolvent.

Trump, for his part, knows how this is going to play out. Not because he’s a genius, although he clearly means it. But because he knows that only one side is going to behave like adults and that side is not his.

I don’t believe they’re going to default because I think the Democrats are absolutely going to back down because you don’t want that to happen, he told CNN.

Of course, that’s what Obama did. And that’s what Joe Biden has already indicated he would do. Earlier this week, Biden said he was confident there would be a deal to avoid default.

Were going to get together because there is no other way to do the right thing for the country, he said. We have to move forward.

By us he meant his own democrats. The man across the couch from the Oval Office was Kevin McCarthy, the catastrophically weak Speaker of the House, whose majority and work relies on the inside monologues of a handful of Trumpy Republicans.

The side that needs to be trained at home unfortunately barely controls the house. If McCarthy only loses four or more of his 222 members, he’s doomed. Which means we are all doomed.

Until recently, Democrats in the White House and in Congress insisted on a clean bill to raise the debt ceiling. They abandoned that position this week, as Biden toyed with the idea of ​​a bunch of budget cuts. Republicans want to see $4.8 billion in cuts, mostly for things only Democrats seem to care about, like feeding poor working families or addressing the climate crisis.

Democrats are witnessing the slow centrifugation of their own White House. The Biden team is gearing up to toss the past two years of progressive policies in favor of some classic right-leaning appeasement ahead of a close presidential election. After trying to get tough on migrants at the southern border, they now want to get tough on spending, especially on social protection.

This is the kind of politics that inspires and satisfies no one. McCarthy can’t win the debt ceiling battle because his Trumpy caucus thinks the cuts aren’t enough and it’s a default fine. Biden cannot win because he is willing to abandon his party’s principles and priorities to avoid default and defeat next year.

Somewhere in the middle of this, working families who need support will find there is less food each month and higher medical bills. But the default crisis will wear off until the next one, and most swing voters don’t have to worry about people whose safety net is about to be shredded.

It’s really psychological more than anything else.

