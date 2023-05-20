Xi Jinping “snatches” Central Asia from Putin: here is a price for supporting Ukraine | Federico Rampini

This text anticipates the Global newsletter, signed by Federico Rampini: to subscribe and receive it every Saturday morning, just click here

While the Japan chairs the G7 summit in Hiroshima, the Chinese welcome or prepare gods international counter-summits with all those who are not represented at the G7.

These alternative vertices foreshadow the world that (perhaps) will come: the sino-centric world which Xi Jinping he wants to replace the America-centric world order.

The first of these summits shortly preceded the G7, the one that brought together China leaders of five Central Asian states: a region of the world that once belonged to the Soviet Union. The second and even more important summit is that of Bricks (Brazil Russia India China South Africa) scheduled for August: South Africa chairs it and Vladimir Putin himself could take part.

Because the G7 is no longer representative

The varying geometry of these peaks reflects changes in the international balance of forces. The G7 is a creature of the Cold War and the first oil shock (the 1973 OPEC embargo). He was born as the club of the richest countries in the world: in the 1970s, they were all Western, with the exception of Japan. The members of this club remained the same, although pending the GDP ranking is no longer represented within the G7: The world number two China, India and South Korea could in turn replace Italy and Canada. In short, if it were to reflect the hierarchies of GDP today, the G7 would be much more Asian, only America and Germany would certainly keep their places there, whereas between France and the United Kingdom there would be a playoff.

At its birth, the G7 brought together almost two thirds of the world’s GDP. Its economic weight has further increased to reach up to 70% of global GDP at the end of the eighties. Since then the decline began, today at 45%. Measured in purchasing power parity, the GDP of the BRICS – thanks to China – would today have exceeded that of the G7. An interesting aspect of the domain of America. The American GDP was a quarter of that of the world in 1990 and it still is thirty years later, despite the rise of China. US GDP was 40% of that of the G7 in 1990, now up to 58%. Thus, the relative decline of the G7 compared to the rest of the world must be attributed more to the disappointing economic performance of Europe.

The fact is that the G7 has long ceased to be representative of the global economy. Already in 2008, faced with the shock of the financial crisis, in order to agree on an international response, Barack Obama wanted to shift the center of gravity of consultations between governments in favor of G20, which played a positive role in cushioning the banking crises of the time. The problem that in the G20, in addition to China and other large emerging countries, there is also Russia. This renders it unusable as a post-Ukraine decision-making forum. Hence the revival of the G7 in its more political and strategic vocation. This format is again useful as an alliance of liberal democracies. But for the same reason, there is growing interest in other international architectures, where the rest of the world finds space: in particular this global Deep South which avoided taking sides in the war in Ukraine, tries not to take sides with one or another of the blocs, refuses to apply sanctions, even if in some cases (India, Brazil and South Africa to speak of the BRICS) governed by democratic systems.

The Great South, an arena for Xi Jinping

The Great Global South is known as a geopolitical concept, not a geographic one. Many emerging countries located north of the equator are also included. Unlike the non-aligned Third World of the First Cold War, which was marked by underdevelopment, this geopolitical Great South is full of emerging countries… already fairly emerged (India, Indonesia, Mexico) and some even very rich, such as the ‘Saudi Arabia . a field in which Chinese diplomacy is hyperactive. The Arab-Iranian diplomatic thaw was a success for Xi Jinping which strengthened his credentials in this world.

The Central Asia summit that has just been held at the initiative of China is another important moment. He was followed by the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan. The place chosen by the Chinese boss for this episode of the symbolic summit: Xian, known worldwide as the capital of the Terracotta Army, was also the original terminal of the ancient Silk Roads, those which inspired the gigantic investment project infrastructural called Belt and Road Initiative. From the imperial capital of Xian, Chinese influence radiated across Asia for millennia. This place contains a message dear to Xi Jinping: the People’s Republic recovers the role it has had for most of human historyIt is, as the most advanced and richest civilization on the planet, the center of the world.

The Central Asia summit a challenge for the other superpowers. America has left a void in this part of the world when it withdrew (badly) from Afghanistan, and certainly not happy to see this void filled by its most formidable rival. For Russia’s Most Disruptive Challenge. These five republics of Central Asia they were once part of the Soviet Union. Even after the dissolution of the USSR, they continued to gravitate towards Moscow. Today, Russia is too weakened by war to exercise its hegemony over Central Asia, which is looking to a much stronger protector.

To emphasize the theft from Russia there a €4 billion investment project for a new railway network that would link China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to Europe, bypassing Russia. Here’s how Xi Jinping begins to collect the claims he accumulated against Vladimir Putin with economic support during the war: he dodges the ex-colonies. Putin wanted to start expanding his sphere of influence to the West again, and instead he lost it to the East. Absorbed by the disastrous Ukrainian adventure, he is giving up pieces of his empire which are sliding at high speed towards China.

To join the BRICS there is a queue

As an anti-G7, as an alternative summit representing the Global South, the acronym is the best container Bricks.

Strange story: the acronym was coined by a Goldman Sachs economist in the early 2000s to indicate to American investors a new category of countries in which to invest: emerging countries. At the time, it seemed like bold advice to put capital in such exotic destinations. At first it was Bric, the S for South Africa was added later. We liked the association with the name bricks which in English means bricks. loved so much that for some they have become the bricks of a new geopolitical edifice, the architecture of a different international order from the one centered on America.

The BRICS took a liking to the idea of ​​Goldman Sachs, they started getting together (a story I told in detail in my book The Long Winter).

The summit has become a veritable institution, with a secretariat and a rotating presidency, like our G7. A weak point is its political inhomogeneity. It is not enough to be ideologically anti-Western, or in any case allergic to East-West alliances, to get along. The most striking case is the coexistence within the BRICS of China and India, two powers that have few interests in common, a lot of rivalry, and even a territorial dispute that sometimes causes their two armies to clash at the border. India in the BRICS appears almost like a pro-American infiltrator; however, he has excellent relations with Russia, he does not sanction it, on the contrary he buys oil and gas on a gog basis.

The Brics club attracts converts: there is a long list of nations that would like to be admitted: from Saudi Arabia to Indonesia, from Argentina At Nigeria. If the BRICS said yes, everyone would quickly become another G20. Enlargement will be one of the topics discussed at the August summitunder the South African presidency. A summit surrounded by enormous expectations and high tension. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has managed to exacerbate all the suspicions of America and the West towards him, with a series of acts in favor of Russia as well as China. First, joint military maneuvers took place in February between South African, Russian and Chinese armed forces: virtually coinciding with the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine. Then Washington revealed that South Africa had sold weapons to Russia, which the government in Pretoria could not deny.

Stop Putin?

Finally Vladimir Putin may want to appear in person at the BRICS summit in August.

In theory, South Africa should arrest him and hand him over to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, in execution of the arrest warrant, because Pretoria has signed the constitution of this tribunal and recognizes its jurisdiction. Ramaphosa went so far as to announce his country’s exit from the Court and then backtracked on everything, creating a big mess. reasonable to predict that he will find a way not to stop Putinas he did for former Sudanese dictator Omar al-Bashir when he attended another summit in South Africa while indicted in The Hague.

Maybe even to make him forget blunderRamaphosa announced that he will lead a peacekeeping mission with other African leaders, an unlikely attempt at mediation between Russia and Ukraine. In addition to South Africa, there are Congo, Egypt, Senegal, Zambia, as well as a non-African country, Saudi Arabia. If you remove Riad, which thanks to oil and the leadership of OPEC can have an influence on Moscow, the others are not able to exert effective pressure.

The initiative seems to have been dictated by the economic difficulties that the war continues to cause, in particular through the inflation of food prices. skepticism about this mediation is legitimate. However, this initiative also adds to a scenario in which the rest of the world wants to mark its autonomy vis-à-vis the West; whereas he does not have the same anxiety to move away from Moscow and Beijing. The ability of the West to react and regain the initiative is limited, among other things, by the approach of the presidential election in the United States. Joe Biden had to cut his trip short, limiting it to the G7 in Japan. He cut from his itinerary a tour of the important Pacific islands for military reasons and courted by China. Biden anticipated his return to Washington where a difficult negotiation over the US federal debt ceiling was underway with the Republican majority in the House. Even if the hypothesis of a US sovereign default remains unlikely, the mere fact that it is being talked about is a sign of the damage that polarization is inflicting on America and its image in the world.