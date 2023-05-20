Imran Khan’s chief aide says police left ex-PM’s house empty-handed





Security guards escort former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his appearance at the Lahore High Court, in Lahore, Pakistan, May 19, 2023. | Photo credit: REUTERS

Punjab police who visited Imran Khans Zaman Park residence here to conduct a search operation to apprehend the terrorists believed to be hiding there returned with only water and biscuits, the former said on Friday. Pakistani Prime Minister’s Security Chief.

A delegation consisting of Commissioner of Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of Lahore Rafia Haider, DIG Operations Sadiq Dogar and SSP Operations Sohaib, met Mr. Khan, Chairman of Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) to negotiate with him, according to the Dawn newspaper.

The move comes hours after Punjab police secured warrants to carry out a detailed search of Mr Khan’s home.

Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir said hundreds of police would carry out the search operation, the Dawn newspaper reported.

According to the statement, the search will include a thorough examination of the entry and exit points of the residence, with the primary aim of finding terrorists hiding there, the Dawn newspaper reported.

On Wednesday, the Punjab government claimed “30 to 40 terrorists were hiding inside Khan’s residence” and gave his party a 24-hour ultimatum to hand over the disbelievers.

However, no action was taken after the deadline expired on Thursday.

Mr Mir said law enforcement would conduct a search operation at Khan’s residence after he was cleared and in front of cameras to apprehend “terrorists”, Geo TV reported.

“We [the interim government] have decided that instead of a head-on collision, we will send a delegation to Khan sahab under the supervision of the commissioner of Lahore,” Mir said in the report.

“They will ask him [Khan] to enable them to carry out a search operation. A police team of 400 people will accompany the delegation as there is a reported presence of terrorists,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lahore Capital Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Saddique Kamyana claimed to have arrested six other terrorists who were trying to flee Mr Khans Zaman Park residence.

A terrorism court on Friday approved Mr Khan’s bail until June 2 in three terrorism cases brought against the former Pakistani prime minister following violence that erupted after his May 9 arrest.

In a video-linked address from his Zaman Park residence here on Wednesday, Mr Khan, 70, said Pakistan was headed for impending doom and could face disintegration.

Mr Khan’s arrest on May 9 by paramilitary Pakistani Rangers at the High Court premises in Islamabad sparked unrest in Pakistan.

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, protesters stormed the army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and also burned down the house of a corps commander in Lahore.

Police have killed 10 people in violent clashes, while Khan’s party says 40 of its staff lost their lives in gunfire from security personnel.

On Monday, senior army officers pledged to bring to justice the arsonists who attacked civilian and military facilities through a trial under the country’s relevant laws, including the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act.

Law enforcement arrested more than 7,000 PTI workers across Pakistan, including 4,000 from Punjab.

Meanwhile, Lahore police claimed to have arrested 14 “terrorists” who were trying to flee Khan’s residence in Zaman Park.

Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a plot led by the United States targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia. , China and Afghanistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/pak-police-arrive-at-former-pm-imran-khans-residence-in-lahore-for-search-operation/article66871215.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos