Trump News Today: Damning evidence unearthed in investigation of classified documents as Trump lashes out at DeSantis





Trump calls Jan. 6 a beautiful day at CNN town hall

Donald Trump’s legal troubles could worsen after the National Archives found a trove of documents proving the former president knew he was breaking the rules by bringing classified documents to Mar-a-Lago, according to a report.

The National Archives sent a letter, obtained by CNN, to Mr. Trump this week, revealing that it had found 16 documents showing he and his top advisers were aware of the correct declassification process when he was president.

The 16 documents in question all reflect communications involving close presidential advisers, some of whom are personally addressed to you, regarding whether, why and how you should declassify certain classified documents, archivist Debra Steidel Wall wrote.

Those records will be turned over to Special Counsel Jack Smith as part of the criminal investigation into Mr. Trump’s handling of classified documents.

The revelation comes as Mr Trump continues to lash out at Ron DeSantis, as the Florida governor prepares to launch his 2024 campaign next week.

After campaigning for five months and going nowhere but the bottom, it looks like Ron DeSanctimonious will soon be entering the race. He has ZERO chances, and MAGA will never forget! Mr. Trump fumed on Truth Social on Thursday night.

Key PointsView Latest Update 1684573200ICYMI: University of New Hampshire condemns Trump after deeply disturbing CNN town hall on campus

The New Hampshire college that hosted Donald Trumps town hall on CNN has condemned the former president for the deeply disturbing event.

Saint Anselm College criticized both the ex-president’s comments and the reactions to his pro-Trump public statements in the auditorium.

Ariana Baio20 May 2023 10:00

1684569600WATCH: Former Trump White House lawyer says he thinks Trump will go to jail

Former White House lawyer Ty Cobb predicts Trump will go to jail

Ariana Baio20 May 2023 09:00

1684566000Bill Barr says investigation of classified documents could be bad for Trump

Bill Barr, the former attorney general in the Trump administration and the Bush administration, indicated that the investigation into the classified documents of Donald Trump could be bad news for the former president.

In a conversation with CBS on Thursday, Mr. Barr said the situation could expose Mr. Trump if he played games after the government requested the classified documents.

He was given plenty of time to send them back. And they were subpoenaed. And I said all along that he probably wouldn’t get in trouble, just for taking them, just like Biden I don’t think is going to get in trouble or Pence won’t get in trouble.

The problem is what did he do after the government claimed them and subpoenaed them? And if there are games being played there, he will be very exposed, Mr Barr said.

Ariana Baio20 May 2023 08:00

1684562400ICYMI: More Trump indictments would give Biden and Democrats huge boost in 2024, poll finds

President Joe Biden would be set for a massive lead over Donald Trump if the former president faces new criminal charges in federal and state criminal investigations into his conduct, according to a new poll obtained by The Independent.

The poll of 1,571 registered voters was conducted by WPA Research, a Republican polling firm. The WPA CEO is an adviser to Never Back Down, the Super PAC supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, but the investigation was conducted independently without his input and was not sponsored by the Super PAC.

He revealed that voters currently favor Mr. Biden over Mr. Trump by a 47% to 40% margin, including a 14-point lead for the incumbent president among registered independents.

Ariana Baio20 May 2023 07:00

1684558800Court finds FBI improperly used surveillance tool on Jan. 6 suspects, racial justice protests

FBI officials repeatedly violated their own standards when they searched an extensive foreign intelligence repository for information related to the January 6, 2021 insurgency on the U.S. Capitol and the racial justice protests in 2020, according to a heavily masked court order released Friday.

FBI officials said the violations predated a series of corrective actions that began in the summer of 2021 and continued into the past year.

But the issues could nonetheless complicate efforts by the FBI and the Justice Department to win Congressional reauthorization of a warrantless surveillance program that law enforcement officials say is necessary to fight terrorism, espionage and international cybercrime.

Ariana Baio20 May 2023 06:00

1684555200Prosecutor suggests any indictments in Trump election probe likely to come in August

The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law by trying to overturn his 2020 Georgia election apparently suggests any grand jury indictment in the case would likely come in August .

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter Thursday to other Fulton County judges saying she plans to have many of her staff work remotely in the first three weeks of august.

In the letter, Ms. Willis requested that the judges not schedule in-person trials and hearings for part of that time.

Thank you for your consideration and assistance in keeping the Fulton County Court Complex safe during this time, Willis wrote in the letter, first reported by The New York Times.

The Georgia investigation is one of many that threatens his campaign for the 2024 presidency.

Ariana Baio20 May 2023 05:00

1684551622DeSantis privately shares Trump can’t win election, report says

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is confident in his abilities to win the 2024 presidential election, according to statements he made in a call heard by The New York Times.

On Thursday, DeSantis reportedly called donors and supporters to unofficially declare his campaign.

On the call, Mr. DeSantis reportedly said: You basically have three people at this point who are credible in this whole thing, Biden, Trump and me.

And I think of those three, two have a chance of getting elected President Biden and me, based on all the data in the swing states, which isn’t great for the former president and probably insurmountable because the people aren’t going to change their view of him,” DeSantis added.

Ariana Baio20 May 2023 04:00

1684548022Trump complains of being the victim of a militarization of justice

Donald Trump has again complained about being a victim of what Republicans baselessly claim is the militarization of the federal government.

The one-term chairman made the remark in response to Thursday’s hearing of the House Judiciary Special Subcommittee led by Jim Jordan on the weaponization of the federal government.

The committee descended into chaos, with lawmakers yelling at each other as two suspended FBI agents and a fired agent explained how the agency retaliated against them for allegations they made about it.

Ariana Baio20 May 2023 03:00

1684544422 Trump could be indicted in Georgia this summer

The Georgia prosecutor investigating possible interference by former President Donald Trump and his allies in the 2020 election has indicated there could be an indictment by August.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter to Fulton County judges asking them not to schedule trials for the first three weeks of August and announced remote working days for the most of its staff.

Already, Ms. Willis has requested additional security around the courthouse.

Ms. Willis and her office spent more than two years investigating the case.

Ariana Baio20 May 2023 02:00

1684540822Chris Christie is said to be planning a presidential race

Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey and former presidential candidate, is apparently gearing up to announce another 2024 presidential bid.

Mr Christie, who has openly expressed his contempt for Donald Trump, told supporters last month at an event in New Hampshire that tonight is the start of the case against Donald Trump.

You’re not going to beat someone up by closing your eyes, clicking your heels three times and saying, There’s no place like home. It will not work. In American politics, do you want to beat someone? We have to go get them, he added.

Although Mr. Christie has not officially announced a campaign, rumors are circulating that he may announce next week that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is also expected to do so.

Ariana Baio20 May 2023 01:00

