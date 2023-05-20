Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Japan’s Kishida on the sidelines of the G7 in Hiroshima





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) leaders summit in Hiroshima, Japan on Saturday (20 May). PM Modi will attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping. The three-day summit runs until Sunday (May 21). He will also attend the third in-person Quad leadership meeting. Prime Minister Modi and his Japanese counterpart discussed ways to enhance Indo-Japanese friendship in different sectors including trade, economy and culture. Prime Minister Modi said: “I congratulate you on the successful presidency of the G7. I would also like to thank you for inviting India to the G7 Summit. Your (Prime Minister Kishida’s) visit to India was memorable. ” “It is a delightful moment for me as the Bodhi tree I gifted to you was planted by you in Hiroshima. I believe India-Japan relations will grow with the growth of this tree,” the prime minister added. Indian. He later unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima during his visit to the city and said that even today the world is scared when they hear the word “Hiroshima”. “I had the opportunity to unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi during my visit to Japan for the G7 summit,” he said. He further noted that the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima will further the idea of ​​non-violence. “It is a great moment for me to know that the Bodhi tree that I gave to the Prime Minister of Japan was planted here in Hiroshima so that people can understand the importance of peace when they come here. I pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.” MEA spokesman Bagchi tweeted: “A symbol of friendship and goodwill…The bust of the Mahatma, a gift from India to the city of Hiroshima, is a fitting tribute. a city that symbolizes humanity’s desire for peace.” Modi arrived in Hiroshima on Friday on the first leg of his three-country trip to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia and is expected to take part in more than 40 engagements. G7 Summit in Hiroshima The G7 includes Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. India is present as a guest country. Even today, the world is afraid when it hears the word “Hiroshima”. I had the opportunity to unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi during my visit to Japan for the G7 summit. Today the world is suffering from climate change and terrorism…: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hiroshima, Japan You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

