Politics
G7 urges China to pressure Russia to end war in Ukraine, respect Taiwan status and fair trade rules
The rich democracies of the Group of Seven United on Saturday to urge China to pressure its strategic partner Russia to end its war on Ukraine.
In a joint statement released on Saturday, the G7 leaders stressed that they do not want to harm China and seek constructive and stable relations with Beijing, acknowledging the importance of engaging frankly with China and expressing their concerns directly to China.
We call China must pressure Russia to end its military aggression, and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine, he said. We encourage China to support a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on territorial integrity and the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, including through direct talks with Ukraine.
Cooperation with China is necessary given its global role and economic size, the group said, calling for working together on challenges such as climate change, biodiversity, debts and financing needs of vulnerable countries. , global health issues and economic stability.
But the leaders have expressed serious concerns about the situation in the East and South China Seas, where Beijing has expanded its military presence and threatened to use force to exert control over self-governing Taiwan. They called for a peaceful resolution of China’s claim to Taiwan, which has remained unresolved since the communists seized power in mainland China in 1949.
The statement said there is no legal basis for China’s expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea, and we oppose China’s militarization activities in the region.
A growing China that abides by international rules would be of global interest, the statement said, alluding to accusations that Beijing is undermining the rules-based international order.
The G7 has also united to voice concerns about human rights in China, including in Tibet, Hong Kong and far western Xinjiang, where the issue of forced labor is an ongoing problem.
But the statement was also intended to counter accusations that the G7 is seeking to prevent China’s rise as a global power.
Our policy approaches are not designed to harm China, nor do we seek to thwart China’s economic progress and development, he said. The statement highlighted a consensus that efforts to diversify manufacturing supply chains and ensure stable access to strategically vital minerals and other resources are not aimed at undoing trade ties with the world’s second-largest economy.
We are not decoupling or turning in on ourselves, the statement said. At the same time, we recognize that economic resilience requires risk reduction and diversification. We will take action, individually and collectively, to invest in our own economic dynamism. We will reduce overdependencies in our essential supply chains.
At the same time, G7 members pledged to take a stand against various types of economic coercion, saying they would fight malign practices, such as illegitimate technology transfer or data disclosure, while avoiding limiting unduly trade and investment.
Chinese officials have reacted to various G7 statements on economic coercion and other issues by accusing the United States and other members of hypocrisy.
The official Xinhua news agency published a scathing editorial on Friday outlining allegations such as witch-hunts, intimidation and superpower crackdowns.
When it comes to coercion, the first water coercitor is the United States, he said. The G7 allies of the Americas must have a lot to complain about, given how Washington has tapped or bled them over the years.
The G7 includes Japan, host of this year’s annual leaders’ summit, the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Italy, as well as the European Union.
The statement was released on the second day of a three-day summit. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Hiroshima on Saturday to attend meetings scheduled for Sunday.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/business/nation/story/2023-05-20/g7-urges-china-to-press-russia-to-end-war-in-ukraine-respect-taiwans-status-fair-trade-rules
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- DeSantis weakness as Trump killer brings blood to GOP rivals
- G7 urges China to pressure Russia to end war in Ukraine, respect Taiwan status and fair trade rules
- Shah Rukh Khans WhatsApp chats will have you calling your dad | Bollywood
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Japan’s Kishida on the sidelines of the G7 in Hiroshima
- Biden told G7 allies that the United States would support the joint F16 training effort for the Ukrainians
- G 20: Reviving Romance
- China unveils selection criteria for table tennis at Paris 2024
- They Pay Me Money – Viktor Hovland Explains Bold Fashion Choices
- Watch Russian artillery fire into the destroyed buildings of Bakhmut
- Trump News Today: Damning evidence unearthed in investigation of classified documents as Trump lashes out at DeSantis
- RIP Jim Brown, legendary running back, actor and activist
- Imran Khan’s chief aide says police left ex-PM’s house empty-handed