Prime Minister Modi says he wants ‘normal and good neighborly ties’ with Pak and reiterates his call for peace in Ukraine





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in front of his visit to Japan for the G7 summit in Hiroshima on Friday noted that India wants “normal and good-neighborly relations” with Pakistan and that it is up to Islamabad to create an enabling environment free from terrorism and hostilities.

Interview a Japanese publication Nikkei Asia, Prime Minister Modi also pointed to the standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh, saying that “peace and tranquility in the border areas are essential for normal bilateral relations with China”. Stating that “India is fully prepared and determined to safeguard its sovereignty and dignity”, the Prime Minister added that “the future development of India-China relations can only be based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests”. He further noted that the “normalization” of ties would benefit the wider region and the world. Prime Minister Modi also stressed India’s respect for sovereignty, rule of law and peaceful settlement of disputes. Speaking on India’s economy, Prime Minister Modi noted that it was one of the fastest growing in the world, while pointing out that the country had risen from the tenth largest economy in 2014 to the fifth in the world. He added that his government’s goal was to transform India into a developed nation within the next 25 years. On the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Modi told the publication that India’s position on the Ukrainian conflict “is clear and unwavering”. “India stands on the side of peace and will firmly remain there. We are committed to supporting those who are struggling to meet their basic needs, especially in the face of rising food, fuel and fertilizer prices. We maintain communication with Russia and Ukraine,” he said. “Cooperation and collaboration should define our era, not conflict,” he stressed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a trip to three countries in Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-modi-india-ties-with-pak-call-for-peace-ukraine-crisis-8618679/

