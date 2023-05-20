Coordinating Minister of Airlangga accompanying President Joko Widodo to the G7 summit in Japan





COMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo arrived in Hiroshima, Japan, at the invitation of the presidency G7 2023 on Friday (5/19/2023). As for Indonesia attend as a special invitationpartner countries) or partner countries outside the G7 group. During this activity, Joko Widodo was accompanied by several ministers from various sectors. One of them, the Coordinating Minister of Economy (Menko) Airlangga Hartarto, who specifically attended the Event Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) event, as well as a bilateral meeting with Prime Ministers from Japan and England on Saturday (20/5/2023). For information, Indonesia’s meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister was held to commemorate 65 years of Indonesia-Japan relations and 50 years of ASEAN-Japan relations. This year, Indonesia is also part of the ASEAN presidency, while Japan is assuming the G7 presidency. Japan is also a strategic partner for the Indonesian economy, ranking third in the trade sector and fourth in the investment sector. Indonesia welcomes the proposal to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. Also Read: Attending G7 Summit Invitation, Jokowi Wants Voice of Developing Countries to be Heard by Developed Countries Indonesia is also pushing for the immediate completion of the review process of the Indonesia-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (IJEPA), including the realization of Japan’s commitment on the issue of energy transition, such as proclaimed in the Asian Zero Emissions Community (AZEC) which was announced at the Bali conference. G20 Summit, November 2022. The Indonesia-Japan bilateral meeting is also aimed at preparing for Emperor Naruhito’s expected arrival in Indonesia in the near future. Meanwhile, a bilateral meeting with Indonesia and the British Prime Minister was held to appreciate the achievements of cooperation between the two countries. As an ASEAN dialogue partner, the UK has an important role to play in supporting the South East Asia and Indo-Pacific region as a secure, stable and prosperous region. The economic partnership between Indonesia and the UK itself has performed very well in 2022. British investment in Indonesia has almost doubled from $322.9 million in 2021 to $628.3 million in 2022. Read also: Financial leaders of G7 countries warn that global economic uncertainty is building, this is the trigger The 2023 G7 Summit was held against the backdrop of the still ongoing geopolitical dynamics in Ukraine and after the lifting of the international Covid-19 state of emergency by the World Health Organization in early May 2023. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the main theme of the summit was to affirm the unity of the G7 and to strengthen the role of the G7 towards an international community characterized by cooperation, not division and confrontation, and to make an active and concrete contribution to the achievement of this objective.

