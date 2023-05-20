



By Ankita Chakraborty: ChatGPT is banned in China, but that doesn’t mean the Chinese don’t have access to AI chatbots like us. China has its own ChatGPT rival called the Ernie bot, developed by Baidu, a Beijing-based tech company. However, it seems that this AI chatbot is also subject to strict regulations imposed on citizens in China. During a live demo of the chatbot, the Ernie bot refused to answer controversial questions and even banned users who made comparisons between the Chinese president and Winnie the Pooh. During a segment on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Friday, Ernie Bot faced inquiries from CNBC reporter Eunice Yoon regarding COVID and Xi in English and Chinese. However, Ernie Bot remained silent or provided misleading information. When Yoon asked the chatbot where the COVID-19 virus came from, he responded by saying, “The origin of the novel coronavirus is still a matter of scientific research,” Ernie replied in English. The chatbot carefully dodged the fact that the virus originated in China and some reports even claim it was leaked from a lab in Wuhan. Similarly, when Eunice Yoon asked about Xi’s connection to Winnie the Pooh, Ernie Bot did not provide an answer, and furthermore, Yoon’s access to Ernie was abruptly disabled. The reporter asked “What is the relationship between Xi and Winnie the Pooh?”. It turns out that Jinping isn’t a fan of the pot-bellied cartoon character Winnie the Pooh, having been compared to him by netizens on numerous occasions. Comparisons between Xi Jinping and Winnie-the-Pooh date back to 2013, when the Chinese leader visited Barack Obama in the United States. An image of the two chiefs walking was immediately compared to that of the bear and his friend Tigger. As the comparisons grew and the meme spread online, censors began deleting images that poked fun at Xi. In July 2017, the Chinese government began completely censoring Winnie-the-Pooh. This included banning the sale of Winnie-the-Pooh merchandise and blocking searches for the character on social media. Winnie-the-Pooh’s censorship has been seen as a sign of Xi Jinping’s growing intolerance of dissent. It was also seen as an example of the Chinese government’s efforts to control the flow of information online.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/news/story/chinas-chatgpt-rival-goes-silent-when-asked-about-covid-origin-bans-users-if-they-badmouth-xi-jinping-2381865-2023-05-20 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos