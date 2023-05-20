Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Hiroshima for G7 and Quad summits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Japanese city on Friday to attend the annual G7 group summit and the third in-person meeting of Quad leaders where he will exchange views with world leaders on global challenges and will discuss ways to address them collectively. . Modi arrived here on the first leg of his three-country trip to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia and is expected to take part in more than 40 engagements.

He will interact with more than two dozen world leaders at summits as well as bilateral meetings, officials said.

“My presence at this G7 Summit is particularly meaningful as India holds the G20 Presidency this year. I look forward to exchanging views with the G7 countries and other invited partners on the challenges facing the world. is facing and the need to address them collectively,” he said. .

The Prime Minister was received by senior Japanese and Indian officials at the airport.

Modi is traveling to Hiroshima from May 19-21 mainly for the annual G7 advanced economies summit where he is expected to speak about challenges facing the world, including food, fertilizer and energy security.

Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the world leaders attending the G7 summit in Hiroshima. The G-7 bloc includes Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Italy, as well as the European Union.

From Japan, he will travel to Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea where he will host the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on May 22 jointly with Prime Minister James Marape.

In the third and final leg of the trip, Modi will travel to Australia from May 22-24.

The Quad summit was originally scheduled to be held in Sydney, but will now take place in Hiroshima as US President Joe Biden postponed his visit to Australia to focus on crucial debt ceiling talks in Washington.

Quad leaders from the United States, India, Australia and Japan will discuss how they can deepen their cooperation on critical and emerging technologies, high-quality infrastructure, global health, change climate change, maritime domain awareness and other issues important to Indo-Pacific residents, according to the White House.

Modi’s visit to Papua New Guinea will be the first by an Indian prime minister.

“I am grateful that all 14 Pacific Island Countries (PICs) have accepted the invitation to participate in this important (FIPIC) Summit,” Modi said.

FIPIC was launched during his visit to Fiji in 2014.

While visiting Australia, Modi said he was looking forward to meeting his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

“I look forward to our bilateral meeting, which will provide an opportunity to take stock of our bilateral relationship and follow up on our first annual India-Australia Summit held in New Delhi in March this year,” did he declare.

“I will also interact with Australian CEOs and business leaders and meet the Indian community in Sydney at a special event,” he said.