Jokowi meets with Japanese and British PMs on the sidelines of the G7 summit, this is what was discussed





Liputan6.com, Jakarta The leaders of the G7 countries or the seven major developed economies of the world (United States, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Canada), participated in the G7 Summit in Hiroshima or the G7 Summit (Summit) of the G7 countries in Hiroshima, Japan. The G7 Hiroshima 2023 Summit was held from May 19 to 21, 2023, at the Grand Prince Hotel Hiroshima, Hiroshima City, Hiroshima Prefecture. Indonesia was also invited to the G7 summit as one of the partner countries and represented the G20 troika along with India and Brazil. On May 19, 2023, President Joko Widodo and the Indonesian delegation arrived in Hiroshima, Japan to respond to the Japanese government’s invitation to serve as the G7 Presidency in 2023. President Joko Widodo had the honor of be one of the leaders of partner countries abroad. the specially invited G7 group (partner countries), as well as Australia, Brazil, India, Cook Islands, Comoros, Republic of Korea and Vietnam. During the G7 summit in Hiroshima, President Joko Widodo was accompanied by the coordinating minister of economy, the coordinating minister of investment, the minister of foreign affairs, the minister of BUMN, the cabinet secretary and the head of the IKN authority. Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto is expected to accompany all bilateral meetings, and will in particular accompany President Joko Widodo to the side event of PGII (Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment), which is one of the key deliverables of the G20 Leaders’ Statement. Bali 2022. The Coordinating Minister of Airlangga accompanied President Joko Widodo during bilateral meetings with several international partner countries. Bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister of Japan and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom became President Joko Widodo’s opening bilateral agenda on Saturday (20/5/2023). The meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister as the host of the G7 summit is an important moment as well as to commemorate 65 years of Indonesia-Japan relations and 50 years of ASEAN-Japan relations, where in 2023 Indonesia will act as president of ASEAN and Japan as president of the G7. Japan is also a strategic partner for the Indonesian economy, ranking third in the trade sector and fourth in the investment sector. Indonesia welcomes the proposal to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. Indonesia is also pushing for the immediate completion of the review process of the Indonesia-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (IJEPA), including the fulfillment of Japan’s commitment on the issue of transition. energy, as proclaimed in the Asian Zero Emission Community (AZEC) which was announced at the G20 Summit in Bali in November 2022. The bilateral RI-Japan meeting was also aimed at preparing for the expected arrival of Emperor Naruhito in Indonesia in the near future.

