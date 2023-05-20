Overflowing with confidence, Turkey’s opposition alliance on Sunday cleared a 600-seat room for journalists, while preparing an outdoor plaza for a rally after an election victory.

A senior adviser to presidential candidate Kemal Kldarolu has predicted he will win in the first round against Turkey strongman Recep Tayyip Erdoan.

As it happens, the mood was so dismal once the votes were counted on Monday that Kldarolu felt compelled to post a video to prove he still existed. Slamming the table with his fists, he exploded: I-AM-HERE.

It marked the start of a makeover for Turkey’s main opposition candidate, whose campaign shifted from speeches about spring, images of cherry trees and heart-shaped emojis to belligerent speeches promising to drive out millions of immigrants.

Kldarolu led this campaign promising that the gates of heaven would open. Now he says the gates of hell must be closed, said Kemal Can, a journalist and author who has covered law in Turkey for more than three decades.

When politicians in Turkey fail or need quick results, they play the nationalist card.

Kldarolus’ last-ditch bet aims to turn the campaign around ahead of the May 28 second-round vote. His challenge is to close a seemingly insurmountable gap with Erdoan, who emerged with 49.5% to Kldarolus’ 44.9% on Sunday.

At stake are first-round votes for Sinan Oan, an Azeri-born, Moscow-educated Turkish nationalist candidate who won an unexpected 5% share with a platform playing on traditional right-wing grievances.

Turkey has more than 3 million Syrian refugees living within its borders, and others who have emigrated from countries like Afghanistan. Immigration is a key issue for all political parties Burak Kara/Getty Images

At the right time, at a press conference on Thursday, Erdoan displayed Erdo’s fiery campaigning style, promising to send all refugees home as soon as he takes office. The country has more than 3 million Syrian refugees living within its borders, and others who have emigrated from countries like Afghanistan. Immigration is a key issue for all political parties.

Any effort to run a positive, issue-focused campaign was also abandoned for bare-knuckle attacks on the president. Erdoan, you did not protect the borders, Kldarolu said.

Pushing back against Erdoan’s repeated claims that the opposition is aligned with terrorists, Kldarolu accused Erdoan of the same, citing the president’s efforts through 2015 to resolve a decades-long insurgency by Kurdish militants.

He even took advantage of Erdoan’s ties to cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom the government now accuses of orchestrating a failed coup attempt in 2016 from his compound in Pennsylvania.

A former Kldarolus Republican Peoples Party (CHP) MP said his swerve to the right signaled desperation and would eventually backfire.

He must portray a calm, capable and unwavering leader, the former lawmaker said on condition of anonymity. Many people will still vote for him tactically, including Kurds and others who feel victimized by this new rhetoric.

Kemal Kldarolu’s campaign has gone from speeches about spring, images of cherry trees and heart-shaped emojis to belligerent speeches promising to kick out immigrants AFP via Getty Images



It’s not just Kldarolu who disappointed. Other members of the six-table opposition coalition also underperformed in the parliamentary vote. The Nationalist Yi Party, the alliance’s second largest member, won just 9.7% of the vote, according to state media, well below the low double digits some polls had predicted.

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which is part of the Erdogan parliamentary coalition, did better than expected in the polls.

Emre Peker, an analyst at consultancy Eurasia Group, said Kldarolu had, thanks to his shift to a more hawkish and aggressive tone, entered comfortable territory for the Turkish leader, an unrestrained activist who effectively co-opted the MHP. , Turkey’s most established far-right party. Every time Erdoan plays a game at home, the opposition is at a distinct disadvantage.

Alp Coker, an analyst at consultancy JS Held, said Kldarolu has long used harsh language towards refugees. What has changed is the tone and importance of the message, he said.

Coker argued that the stance would likely appeal to broad swaths of the CHP base, although it could upset some more liberal supporters in major cities like Istanbul and Ankara. It also risks pushing back leftist Kurdish voters who overwhelmingly backed Kilicdaroglu after the Kurdish opposition endorsed his candidacy.

Yet the energy that had galvanized a broad coalition of voters to support Kldarolu seems to have largely faded, as the leaders of the other five parties in the alliance are shunning the press and the public because no one wants to take the blame for this. defeat, said Seren Selvin Korkmaz, director of the Istanbul Institute of Political Research.

If Kldarolu was out [on election] night and given his own victory speech, he could have handled the narrative, but instead became a complete failure, she said. From now on, the strategy of the oppositions must go through the consolidation of a demoralized base.