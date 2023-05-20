‘Ready for talks but’ Imran Khan’s olive branch as Pakistan faces political upheaval





Last updated: May 20, 2023, 10:46 a.m. IST

In an interview, Imran Khan’s violence last week was a staged plot to justify his PTI party’s crackdown. (Credits: Instagram/imrankhan.pti)

Khan, whose corruption arrest sparked deadly nationwide unrest, said ‘the current army chief clearly has issues with me as he has denied reports of discussions with the army Pakistani.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he is ready for talks, but conspirators who want to ban his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party are not ready for dialogue amid political uncertainty growing in the neighboring country.

For the moment, no dialogue takes place. I am a politician and I am always ready to discuss. Some people want to ban my party and that’s why they don’t want any dialogue, Khan said.

When asked if he would return to the National Assembly, Khan replied: My party will go to the Assembly after the judgment of the Lahore High Court.

Speaking to AFP news agency, Khan, whose corruption arrest sparked deadly nationwide unrest, said the current army chief clearly had issues with me as he denied reports of discussions with the Pakistani military.

The cricketer-turned-politician also said the government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was afraid “to face his party in the general elections due no later than October.

In his interview, Khan said last week’s violence was a “staged conspiracy to justify his PTI party’s crackdown.” There were elements that deliberately incited violence, they were not part of a party,” he said. This pretext was used to suppress a party.

However, an undeterred Khan said political parties cannot be destroyed by banning or disqualification. Once people are with you, you are not dependent on candidates or names. On the contrary, what will keep this country united is my party,” he said.

Amid a raging war of words with Pakistan’s military establishment, the former prime minister seemed to strike a conciliatory note. Believe me, there is no problem on my end,” he said. The thing is, no one wants to fight with their own army.

Khan came to power in 2018 with the backing of the military, but was ousted via a parliamentary vote of no confidence last April after skirmishes with senior brass over appointments and foreign policy issues.

(With AFP inputs)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/world/ready-for-talks-but-imran-khans-olive-branch-as-pakistan-faces-political-upheaval-7867531.html

