Imran Khan denies access to Zaman Park residence and sets conditions for search operation – Pakistan





President and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, while denying police and administration access to his residence, set conditions for a search operation.

During the meeting, the government team handed over all evidence related to the terrorists to the administration of Zaman Park. Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa handed the list of terrorists to Imran Khan.

The delegation told the former prime minister that a number of fugitive terrorists were apprehended at Zaman Park, while several miscreants were helped to escape.

The PTI chaimran was also briefed in detail on 2200 terrorists and PTI leaders who were directly involved in the attacks.

The government delegation left the PTI president’s residence after discussing the arrest of those responsible for the May 9 events.

The government team that went to meet the PTI Chairman includes Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, DC Lahore Rafia Haider, DIG and other officials.

Imran Khan’s legal team was also present at Zaman Park on occasion and will allow the police to carry out a search after seeing the search warrants.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s security official, Iftikhar Ghamman, told the media that they had assured their cooperation for the search operation, stressing the need to obtain the court order when launching the process.

To a question, he says that the government team has informed them that they will be back with a search warrant. The team indicated that they were aware of the presence of disbelievers in Zaman Park. Arriving at Khan Sahibs house, the doors were quickly opened for the team.

Ghuman said, I believe they realized there is nothing to find here. The only things they found were water and cookies. We openly allowed them access to the house, as you all witnessed. Now I encourage you to find out what they actually found.

Earlier, Acting Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir said a time would be set with Mr Khan to conduct a search operation tomorrow as terrorists cannot be found in the dark.

Mir said several fugitive terrorists were arrested in Zaman Park and the mobile location of the arrested terrorists was from Askari Tower.

It should be noted that violent protests erupted across the country following the arrest of PTI and former Prime Minister Imran Khan by the NAB with the help of Rangers in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Meanwhile, PTI rioters caused severe damage to Jinnah House, military installations, and government and private property.

Earlier, a search warrant was obtained for the home of PTI Chairman Imran Khans Zaman Park. The police claimed that a search will be conducted for the terrorists, while the search operation will be headed by the Lahore Police Commissioner.

Meanwhile, police say they have made important revelations about the suspected terrorists arrested at Zaman Park. They claim that the eight arrested suspects were following instructions from the PTI leadership.

The phone numbers of all the leaders have been attached to the suspects, law enforcement sources said.

The suspect Bakht Alam is a resident of Shangla, Azizul Ghani Swat and Mumtaz of Mardan, the sources said. The three arrested criminals were in contact with the leadership of the KP of the PTI. They had had batons made from the timber market before the arrest, the arrested suspect said.

On Wednesday, the Punjab government asked Khan to hand over supporters he accused of being responsible for the attacks.

Khan denied harboring anyone involved in the violence, saying authorities could search his home, but only with court warrants.

On Thursday, journalists were allowed into certain areas of the house to search for terrorists.

