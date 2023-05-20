Erdogan will continue to block Sweden’s entry into NATO





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, who will have to fight next week to remain president of the country, has promised to continue to block Sweden’s entry into NATO. In his interview with CNN, the Turkish president continued to accuse Sweden of granting asylum to representatives of terrorist organizations. He said he could not support Sweden joining the alliance as the country continues to allow members of the terror group to freely stay in Sweden and walk the streets of Stockholm. We are not ready for Sweden, the Turkish president said, adding that the position of NATO member states in the fight against terrorism should be strict. In the first round of the presidential election in Turkey, Erdoan obtained 49.52% of the votes. His competitor Kemal Kilicdaroglu won 44.88% of the vote. The second round of elections is scheduled for May 28. Last year, in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Finland and Sweden decided to end their years of neutrality and announced their intention to join NATO. In June 2022, NATO officially invited Finland and Sweden to join the alliance. 30 countries have started the process of ratification. Turkey and Hungary have slowed down this process. After lengthy negotiations, Turkey, which has the second largest army in NATO, announced that it was ready to ratify the entry of the two countries into the alliance, but they announced multiple demands for the fight against terrorism. Hungary also opposed it. Finland succeeded in reaching an agreement with Ankara and Budapest and became the 31st member state of NATO on April 4. Sweden’s entry into NATO, meanwhile, remains frozen. In March, Hungary asked Sweden to stop criticizing them. Sweden responded by saying that Stockholm’s official position on the Hungarian case does not differ from that of Finland. In response to Turkish requests, Sweden has passed a number of new laws to combat terrorism. Also read: Erdogan’s rival promises to free Turkey of refugees

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bnn-news.com/erdogan-will-continue-blocking-swedens-entry-to-nato-245893 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos