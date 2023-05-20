Obama and Clapper briefed on reports of Clinton campaign collusion narrative with Russia, Durham report says





Former President Barack Obama and his director of national intelligence, James Clapper, were both briefed in 2016 on reports that then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton planned to vilify Donald Trump by claiming he was of colluding with Russia to win the election, according to the final report. of Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation into the original Trump-Russia investigation.

This week, Durham released a lengthy report detailing the findings of its years-long investigation into the origins of the FBI’s investigation, known as the “Crossfire Hurricane”, which examined whether former President Donald Trump and his campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Durham found that there was never any information justifying the opening of the FBI’s initial investigation and that the bureau and the Department of Justice “did not fulfill their mission of strict fidelity to the law. “.

The report’s findings undermine opponents of Trump who have claimed for years that he is colluding with Russia, though some Democrats in Congress and critics in the media have dismissed or downplayed the findings.

Former President Barack Obama leaves after delivering a speech during day nine of COP26 at the SECC on November 8, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

KEY PLAYERS IN THE ORIGINS OF TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE

As part of its investigation, the Office of the Special Counsel examined the government’s handling of intelligence it received in the summer of 2016 regarding Clinton’s alleged efforts to link Trump to Russian interference in election information described in the report as “Clinton Plan information.” “

In a 2020 letter to lawmakers cited in the Durham report, then-Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe described Hillary Clinton’s alleged “July 26, 2016 endorsement of a proposal by one of his foreign policy advisers aimed at defaming Donald Trump by stoking a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services. Ratcliffe added that Clinton’s alleged plot would harm Trump by “tying him to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and the Russian Hacking of the Democratic National Committee,” thus distracting the public from the investigation into his use of a private email server.

Ratcliffe’s letter and Durham’s report both note that the information comes from insight “US intelligence agencies have gained into the analysis of Russian intelligence”, adding that the intelligence community cannot know with certainty of the accuracy of the allegation.

Nonetheless, intelligence about Clinton’s plan was shared with Obama, Clapper and other top national security officials shortly after US officials learned of it in 2016, according to the report, which describes what followed.

On August 3, 2016, days after receiving the Clinton plan in late July, then-CIA director John Brennan met with Obama, Joe Biden (who was vice president at the time), and others. senior officials to discuss Russian efforts to interfere in the election.

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism at the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, May 8, 2017, in Washington, DC ( (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

DURHAM FINDS DOJ, FBI ‘DID NOT MAINTAIN’ ‘STRICT FIDELITY TO LAW’ MISSION IN TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE

According to Brennan’s handwritten notes and his recollections of the meeting, he briefed those present on the Clinton plan. His declassified handwritten notes, the report says, “reflect that he informed meeting attendees of Hillary Clinton’s July 26 “purported endorsement of a proposal by one of his [campaign] advisers to defame Donald Trump by stoking a scandal alleging interference by Russian security services.'”

FBI personnel beyond then-Director James Comey, who was present at Brennan’s briefing, became increasingly aware of the intelligence at some point later that month.

The Durham report goes on to say that Clapper, who had been present at previous high-level talks about Russian election interference, along with other senior officials “received an intelligence product about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election that included Clinton plan intelligence.” However, Durham “did not identify any further action taken by the CIA or FBI in response to this intelligence product with respect to Clinton Plan intelligence.”

Indeed, the report outlines how the special counsel’s investigation found no evidence that the FBI is examining if and how Clinton’s alleged conspiracy could impact the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into possible Trump-Russia collusion. .

“No member of the FBI questioned by the [special counsel’s] The bureau recalled that Crossfire Hurricane personnel had taken steps to verify Clinton plan intelligence,” the report said. “This contrasts sharply with its substantial reliance on unsubstantiated Steele reports, including at least some FBI seemed to know they were probably funded or promoted by the Clinton campaign.”

Special Counsel John Durham, who was then U.S. Attorney General William Barr, appointed in 2019 after the release of the Mueller report to investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation. (Photo by Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images.)

DURHAM’S REPORT AGAINST MAXINE WATERS’ ‘GUARANTEE’ THAT TRUMP COLLABORATED WITH RUSSIA

Marc Elias, general counsel for the Clinton campaign in 2016, testified both to a House Intelligence Committee investigation in 2017 and more recently to the ongoing Durham investigation that he had hired opposition research firm Fusion GPS to dig up dirt on then-candidate Trump.

Fusion GPS then commissioned former MI6 agent Christopher Steele to create the infamous “Steele dossier”, which purported to show collusion between Trump’s campaign and the Kremlin. It contained several salacious and since refuted claims about Trump and his alleged ties to Russia.

The FBI used the now-discredited dossier to secure a surveillance warrant for former Trump 2016 campaign aide Carter Page. The Justice Department later admitted that the warrant application was full of misinformation and that the surveillance warrant should never have been approved.

“Unlike the FBI’s opening a full investigation of unknown members of the Trump campaign based on raw, unsubstantiated information, in this separate case involving an alleged Clinton campaign plan, the FBI does not never initiated any type of investigation, issued any assignments, used any personal analysis, or produced any analytical products in connection with the information,” the Durham report states. “This lack of action was despite the fact that the importance of the Clinton plan’s intelligence was such that it prompted the CIA director to brief the president, vice president, attorney general, FBI director, and other senior government officials on its contents within days following receipt. It was also important enough for the CIA to send a formal written memorandum of reference to Director Corney and FBI Counterintelligence Division Assistant Deputy Director Peter Strzok for their review and action.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The report notes that Clapper told Durham investigators, as well as House Intelligence Committee lawmakers, that he had seen no evidence of collusion between Trump’s team and Russia and was unaware of any evidence. direct that would meet the legal standard of conspiracy or collusion on Trump’s part.

Clapper, an outspoken Trump critic and CNN analyst who said Russian interference likely influenced the 2016 election, also said in publicly broadcast interviews that he had never seen evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia.

Aaron Kliegman is a political reporter for Fox News Digital.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/obama-clapper-briefed-clinton-campaigns-russia-collusion-narrative-durham-report-shows The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos