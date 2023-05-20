China sends subtle message to Central Asia: Count on us, not Russia





China on Friday pledged billions of dollars in financial support and free assistance to five Central Asian countries, as President Xi Jinping outlined a sweeping security and defense plan for a region that has long been in the dark. orbit of Russia. By hosting the China-Central Asia Summit in the city of Xian, the legendary end of the ancient Silk Road, Xi presented himself as a generous and reliable partner for countries that were once part of the Soviet Union. but who have become increasingly alarmed by Russia’s efforts. regain control of Ukraine, another former Soviet republic. This approach reveals a crack in the boundless friendship between Beijing and Moscow, but the greatest contrast was with the West: while Xi welcomed the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, the leaders of the Group of Seven were gathering in Hiroshima. , Japan, to discuss Russian aggression and Chinese economic coercion.

The split-screen footage highlighted how Xi is trying to create a multipolar world, where the United States is no longer the world’s sole superpower. Central Asia understands that in this multipolar world, they are expected to side with Russia and China, said Niva Yau, a non-resident member of the Atlantic Councils Global China Hub based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. A year ago, there was a lot of talk in the region because of the war, about whether Central Asia should pivot, should look to the West, she said. This week has shown very clearly where Central Asia has decided to line up. Xi told Central Asian leaders that China could strengthen law enforcement, security and defense capacity building in the region. During the two-day meeting, he met with each leader and signed bilateral agreements boosting trade, infrastructure and technology investment, and providing for visa-free travel. Beijing is aiming for greater influence in Central Asia as Moscow remains focused on its bitter war in Ukraine. Chinese state media echoed this language. Central Asian countries have realized that Russia is having such a hard time in its fight against Ukraine that it is not wise to rely entirely on Russia. They must find a way out, reads -on in a comment from the nationalist tabloid Defense Times. A few days before the Xian summit, the five Central Asian heads of state visited Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, where they attended the May Day military parade. But despite their show of allegiance, Putin’s willingness to deploy his military might in Ukraine last year and in Georgia in 2008 unnerved Central Asian states and prompted them to assert their individual cultural identities. If you’re sitting in Kazakhstan it’s very easy to look at the narratives that Putin used to justify the invasion of Ukraine, there’s an ethnic Russian population, they speak Russian and he could be doing the exact same thing there- low, said Raffaello Pantucci, a senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore. In Xian, Xi assured Central Asian states that their sovereignty, security, independence and territorial integrity should be safeguarded. The message would have been particularly welcome after China’s ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, sparked outrage by questioning the independence of former Soviet states and led the Foreign Ministry in Beijing to backtrack on his remarks. . Although Europe and the United States have sent high-level delegations to Central Asia since the start of the war in Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the region in March, analysts say. countries have not received as much investment from the West as they would like. China, on the other hand, has given priority status to Central Asia. Kazakhstan was Xi’s first stop outside China after three years of zero-COVID isolation, en route to Uzbekistan for a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a regional body co-founded by China and Russia. Russia as a counterweight to Western influence in the region. It was in Kazakhstan that Xi launched his flagship infrastructure investment program, the Belt and Road Initiative, in 2013, under which China has since invested heavily in railways, pipelines and other infrastructure in the region. Trade volume between China and the five Central Asian countries hit a record 70 billion U.S. dollars last month, according to China’s Ministry of Commerce. In Xian on Friday, Xi announced that China would accelerate the expansion of the Central Asia pipeline in China, which China National Petroleum Corporation and Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas National Company have agreed to explore. Kyrgyzstan became the latest country to express interest in trading with China using the yuan when it agreed to explore trade with China, which is almost entirely made up of Chinese exports to Kyrgyzstan in their currencies. respective. As China’s economic ties with Russia have deepened since the start of the war, the yuan has become the most traded currency on the Moscow Stock Exchange, and countries from Brazil to Bangladesh have expressed interest in making deals. chords using it.

