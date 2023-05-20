Pakistan: Police obtain warrant to search Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park





Police in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Friday obtained court warrants to search Imran Khan’s home

Publish date – 07:30 AM, Sat – 20 May 23

Lahore: Police in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Friday obtained court warrants to search the residence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, local media reported.

The development comes after the provincial government decided to send a team to hold talks with Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) before carrying out the search operation at Zaman Park, Geo News reported.

According to the details, an officer of the rank of superintendent of police will lead the party which will also include female staff. The Lahore Division Commissioner will accompany the search team.

The provincial government claimed on Wednesday that “30 to 40 terrorists were hiding inside Khan’s residence” and gave the PTI 24 hours to deliver those disbelievers or face action, Geo News reported.

However, no action was taken after the deadline expired on Thursday.

Later, Punjab’s Information Minister Amir Mir said law enforcement would conduct a search operation at Khan’s home after his clearance and in front of cameras to apprehend the “terrorists”.

“We [the interim government] have decided that instead of a head-on collision, we will send a delegation to Khan sahab under the supervision of the commissioner of Lahore,” Mir told Geo News.

“They will ask him [Khan] to enable them to carry out a search operation. A police detachment – ​​made up of 400 people – will accompany the delegation as there is a reported presence of terrorists,” he said.

Earlier, Lahore Capital Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Saddique Kamyana claimed to have arrested six other “terrorists” trying to flee Khan’s residence in Zaman Park.

According to CCPO Kamyana, four of the alleged “terrorists” were involved in the Askari tower attack while two of them were among those who ransacked the Lahore corps commander’s house.

On Thursday, the Punjab province’s acting information minister, Amir Mir, said eight “terrorists” had been arrested as they escaped from the Zaman Park area in Lahore.

The arrested terrorists were wanted during the attack on the corps commander’s house in Lahore on May 9, he had said, Geo News reported.

