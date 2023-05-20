Boris Johnson has described himself as ‘fhrer and king’ to aides, new book claims | Politics | News





Boris Johnson has called himself a Fhrerand king and said he was ‘supposed to be in control’ when he felt overwhelmed, according to a new book. A special adviser revealed that the former prime minister noticed his instructions being ignored and he grew frustrated. Johnson at 10: The Inside Storyby historians Sir Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newell, sheds new light on the former Prime Minister’s tenure, from the perspective of his special advisers on his dysfunctional leadership style to his affairs with the late Queen Elizabeth. The new book claims that Dominic Cummings, whom Mr Johnson made his special adviser in 2019, held the reins increasingly firmly during the first months of the pandemic, with a third of the staff reporting only to him. According to official sources quoted in the book, Mr Johnson changed his mind frequently and his claims were then discredited by those around him. READ MORE: The coup by Tory MPs that ousted Boris must not happen again

A source told Mr Seldon: It was desperately worrying because he was saying three different things on the same day to three different groups of people and then denying he had changed his mind or that the positions were mutually contradictory. When he was not listened to, Mr Johnson grew increasingly flustered at being shunned, which then led to an outburst. A few months earlier, at the end of December, Mr Johnson had won the Conservative Party its biggest majority since the 1980s, winning 364 seats out of 650. But during the pandemic, the book claims he lost his grip on power, which upset him. A special adviser, quoted in the book published earlier this month, remembers him saying: I’m supposed to be in control. I am the Fhrer. I am the king who makes the decisions. The comment seems to recall the youth MP from Uxbridge and South Ruislips when he had ambitions to become king of the world as a child. His premiership saw him liaise with actual royalty which, according to the book, was useful on one occasion.

During a walk with the Queen, it is claimed the late monarch delicately planted the idea that Mr Johnson should arrange a meeting with his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar in a bid to help him break the impasse in which the negotiations had been successful. In previous months, Mr Johnson had decided he needed to reach a deal with the EU, but faced animosity from other EU leaders. During his annual trip to Balmoral in 2019, Mr Johnson then had a private chat with the Queen from whom he emerged with a new idea. Mr Seldon writes: After a private walk with the Queen, he suggested to officials that she had delicately planted, without saying so explicitly, the idea of ​​speaking to Varadkar to resolve the impasse. The couple then met at a private country house in the Wirral in October 2019 where they spoke for over two hours, discussing the challenges of custom and consent.

When they emerged, they had managed to conclude that a deal was in everyone’s interest. The two leaders had what was seen as a successful meeting where they emerged saying they could see a path to an eventual Brexit deal. Addressing the BBC at the time, then-Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove said the summit had been positive, adding: They were cordial; they were constructive; they were open; and they say it’s going to progress.” Without the queen, according to the biography, this meeting might never have happened.

The book also made further revelations about how the Queen helped out Mr Johnson during his tenure. During lockdown, the late monarch let him use Buckingham Palace, which has a tennis court, as his workplace during lockdown away from public view. The Queen also allowed Mr Johnson, who was then recovering from Covid-19, to use the ground for his morning runs after his personal protection officer restricted where he could exercise for health reasons. security. Sir Anthony wrote that Mr Johnson and his then-fiancée Carrie Symonds struggled to be locked down in Number 10, where there was little privacy. Buckingham Palace then became their occasional playground, as the current Ms Johnson would also take the couple’s son Wilfred there. Johnson at 10: The Inside Story, published by Atlantic Books earlier this month, is available here.

