Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the G7 summit





Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the G7 summit held in Hiroshima. The meeting marked a crucial milestone as it was the first face-to-face interaction between the two leaders since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February the previous year. The Prime Minister’s Office shared the news of the meeting on social media, saying, “Prime Minister @narendramodi spoke with President @ZelenskyyUa during the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima.” Prime Minister Modi arrived in Hiroshima the day before, beginning his three-country tour, which includes visits to Papua New Guinea and Australia, as well as attending the annual G7 summit. President Zelenskyy’s presence at the G7 summit was the result of an invitation from Japan, the current chairman of the influential group. The G7 summit The G7 summit is an annual gathering of leaders from seven of the world’s largest advanced economies. The group is made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as representatives of the European Union. The summit provides a platform for these leaders to discuss and coordinate their efforts on a wide range of global issues, including economic cooperation, international security, climate change and sustainable development. The G7 (formerly known as the G8 until Russia’s suspension in 2014) represents a forum where leaders can engage in open discussions, exchange ideas and work to find common ground on pressing global challenges. . Summits typically include a series of formal and informal meetings, as well as bilateral discussions on the sidelines, allowing leaders to address specific issues and foster stronger relationships. In addition to G7 members, the summit often invites representatives from other countries and international organizations as guests or observers, allowing for broader perspectives and inclusive dialogues.

