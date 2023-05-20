Pak police left ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore after drinking ‘water and biscuits’, their security chief said





On Friday, authorities in Pakistan’s Punjab province met ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan at his heavily fortified residence to arrest terrorists believed to be hiding there and handed over a list of 2,200 suspects involved in recent protests that targeted military installations and government buildings.

Khan, 70, was arrested by Pakistan Rangers paramilitaries at the High Court premises in Islamabad on May 9, sparking unrest across the country.

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, protesters stormed the army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and also burned down the house of a corps commander in Lahore.

A delegation consisting of Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider and DIG Operations Sadiq Dogar visited Khan, the Chairman of Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) at his residence in Zaman Park and held a 90 minute meeting with him. .

They handed over the names of those involved in the attack on the Lahore Corps Commander’s House and Askari Tower and evidence was handed over to him.

Punjab’s Information Minister Amir Mir said the former prime minister had received a list of 2,200 wanted people involved in the attacks on military installations during the May 9 violence, saying they had been found via geofencing.

Among those people are also people from his family who were named in the list, he told Geo News.

Some of these people, according to Mir, were named in the list, including Khan’s nephew Hassan Niazi and his cousin Zubair Niazi.

Hassan Niazi would have hoisted the uniform of the corps commander.

Mir said people in disguise were caught fleeing Zaman Park on Thursday night.

But no agreement has been reached on a search operation,” he said.

We didn’t want to take an extreme step. Therefore, led by the Commissioner of Lahore, a three-member delegation visited Khan’s residence and held a 1.5-hour meeting with him,” he said.

The minister hinted that more than 800 PTI leaders and workers would be tried under the Army Act.

Acting Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said he had ordered the removal of police deployment outside Khan’s residence, but on the condition that encroachments inside Zaman Park be removed.

He passed the instructions after holding a meeting with the government team that conducted negotiations with Khan, regarding the search operation, at his residence on Friday.

As soon as encroachments inside Zaman Park are removed, we will recall the police deployed outside, he said in a statement.

People who visited Khans Zaman Park residence with arrest warrants were fully satisfied,” PTI tweeted.

We believe in the rule of law, therefore they had full cooperation, the party said in another tweet.

Later, at a press conference, Khan demanded evidence regarding his party’s involvement in the May 9 violence, saying that if anyone from the PTI was involved, I would help. [the police] Catch them.

They (the authorities) gave me eight names, which they said were wanted. They asked me to appeal for the release of these individuals,” Khan said.

Earlier, Khans security chief Iftikhar Ghuman said Punjab police had returned from Zaman Park empty-handed, according to Dawn newspaper.

Speaking to reporters outside Khan’s residence, Ghuman said: I think they understood there is nothing here. The only thing they got here was water and cookies.”

We have opened the doors of the house before you to them. Now you ask them what they have,” he added.

On Wednesday, the Punjab government claimed “30 to 40 terrorists were hiding inside Khan’s residence” and gave his party a 24-hour ultimatum to hand over the disbelievers.

However, no action was taken after the deadline expired on Thursday.

A terrorism court on Friday approved Khan’s pre-arrest bail until June 2 in three terrorism cases filed against the former Pakistani prime minister following violence that erupted after his arrest on June 9. may.

Police have killed 10 people in violent clashes, while Khan’s party says 40 of its staff lost their lives in gunfire from security personnel.

On Monday, senior army officers pledged to bring to justice the arsonists who attacked civilian and military facilities through a trial under the country’s relevant laws, including the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act.

Law enforcement arrested more than 7,000 PTI workers across Pakistan, including 4,000 from Punjab.

Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a plot led by the United States targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia. , China and Afghanistan.

