Deputy Emir of Makkah Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz (2nd from right) receives Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (center) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 18, 2023 ahead of the summit of the Arab League. The bloc hailed Syria’s return after 12 years amid a wave of reconciliation. Photo: CGV

China is happy to see Arab countries taking new steps on the road to unity and self-development with new achievements, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a congratulatory letter sent to the League summit. Arabic, which began Friday in the Saudi city. from Jeddah.

Xi said the Arab League has long been committed to strengthening the Arab world through unity and promoting peace, stability and development in the Middle East, and he is glad to see that Arab countries have taken new steps and made new achievements on the path to unity. and self-improvement.

Xi also expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia, saying that as an important force in a multipolar world, it has made positive contributions to strengthening solidarity and coordination among Arab countries and maintaining peace. peace and stability in the Middle East.

Friday’s summit saw the presence of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for the first time in 12 years. It marks Syria’s official return to the 22-nation bloc amid a wave of reconciliation, with the help of Chinese mediation.

Syria’s return shows the Arab world will emerge from division and create a new path to pursue independent diplomacy through peaceful approaches, Chinese observers said. The policy of the United States seeks only to maintain its hegemonic status and harms peace, development rights and the interests of countries in the Middle East, and will not be sustainable amid new heights of solidarity and self-development among Arab countries, they noted.

Syria-related topics expected to be discussed at the summit are the return of Syrian refugees to their country and the reconstruction of Syria, as well as the formal normalization of diplomatic relations with Syria, media said. During the summit, Assad is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with several heads of state, according to Syrian media Al-Watan.

The Syrian president’s presence at the Arab League summit for the first time in more than a dozen years reflects Syria’s return to the Arab world after more than a decade of isolation in the region, Liu said. Zhongmin, a professor in the Middle East. Institute of Studies of Shanghai International Studies University.

The Arab League suspended the membership of Syria, one of its founding members, after the outbreak of the Syrian crisis in 2011. On May 7, the Arab League held a meeting and announced the agreement to rejoin the Syria in the block.

Liu told the Global Times on Friday that this was the latest progress after a wave of reconciliation emerged, including the resumption of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The reconciliation of the two countries, supported by Chinese mediation, contributes not only to promoting the easing of tensions in the Middle East, but also to modifying the regional political scheme and the strategic culture characterized by confrontation.

The idea and practice of peaceful development, coordinated talks, tolerance and mutual learning that China is committed to promoting are becoming a common option for countries in the region and hopefully will contribute to promote a tendency towards the easing of tensions and development in the region. , noted Liu.

In the congratulatory letter, Xi said China and Arab countries have enjoyed a solid traditional friendship over millennia. In recent years, the strategic partnership between the two sides has developed and yielded fruitful results, setting a good example of South-South cooperation and mutual benefit.

China stands ready to work with Arab states to carry forward the spirit of China-Arab friendship, implement the results of the first China-Arab summit held in December last year, build a higher-level strategic partnership level and write a new chapter in China. Arab friendship, Xi noted in his letter.

Syria’s return to the Arab League also shows that the Arab world will emerge from division, internal strife and strife, although challenges remain, Liu noted, adding that Arab countries in the region are required to participate in the reconstruction and economic development of Syria after his return. to the Arab League.

The Arab world is heading towards a new era in which member states stand for unity and their will to stand up and resolve regional issues through peaceful approaches is stronger than ever, said Zhu Weilie, director of the Institute of Middle East Studies at Shanghai University. University of International Studies.

The Arab League’s decision to restore Damascus has drawn objections from the United States and other Western countries. “We have consulted with our partners on their plans and have made it clear that we will not normalize relations with the Assad regime and that our sanctions remain in full effect,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean said earlier. -Rock.

Zhu told the Global Times that the illegal US military presence in Syria and its sanctions policy against the country are inconsistent with the trend of regional relations, as regional demand for US security guarantees has declined sharply.

If the United States persists in imposing sanctions on relevant countries, it will only widen the rift in its relations with countries in the region, Zhu said.

China has urged the United States to put aside its geopolitical obsession and immediately lift unilateral sanctions against Syria, as Washington’s long-term involvement in the Syrian crisis through military intervention and sanctions economic causes caused a large number of civilian victims and created difficulties in the economic development of the country. and the rebuilding process.

The Arab League summit will also see the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He arrived in Jeddah on Friday and wrote in a tweet: “beginning my very first visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to strengthen Ukraine’s bilateral relations and ties with the Arab world”.

Zelenskyy’s presence at the summit is more likely aimed at seeking humanitarian aid and financial support from the Arab region, as well as boosting Ukrainian food exports there, analysts said. They added that the Ukrainian president might also be interested in soliciting suggestions for a peaceful solution to the Saudi crisis, as there has been a successful example of reconciliation between Riyadh and Tehran with the help of China.

Therefore, experts said that a pragmatic solution to defuse the conflict in Ukraine is more necessary than weapons or military aid from the West, and if Kyiv understands this, it would be really helpful for the peace process of the Ukrainian crisis.

Regarding the Ukraine crisis, China always stands on the side of peace and its main position is to facilitate the peace talks. China has played a key role in facilitating peace talks and exerting efforts for an early ceasefire and restoration of peace, Xi stressed in April in a phone conversation with Zelenskyy. Xi said dialogue and negotiations are the only viable way out of the Ukraine crisis.