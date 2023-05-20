PM Modi holds bilateral talks with South Korean President; Defence, trade links discussed









May 20, 2023

Hiroshima [Japan]May 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Hiroshima, Japan, and discussed ways to further strengthen ties between the two countries as the India and South Korea celebrate 50 years. diplomatic relations this year.

The two leaders discussed a range of issues including trade and defense ties between the two nations.

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted: “Forward – Special Strategic Partnership. Prime Minister @narendramodi met with @President_KR Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations as India and South Korea celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations this year.

Prime Minister Modi and Yoon Suk Yeol also agreed to deepen their cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, high technology, hardware manufacturing, defense, semiconductors and culture. They also discussed India’s G20 presidency and South Korea’s Indo-Pacific strategy.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the meeting between the two leaders was productive and the two nations share a warm friendship.

“Prime Minister @narendramodi had a productive meeting with @President_KR Yoon Suk Yeol. India and the Republic of Korea share warm friendship and deep-rooted cultural ties. Today’s discussions focused on ways to further consolidate this friendship in key areas of development,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted. .

Relations between India and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have made great strides in recent years and have become truly multidimensional, boosted by a significant convergence of interests, mutual goodwill and high-level exchanges.

India has been invited to the G7 summit as a guest nation and Prime Minister Modi is in Hiroshima to attend. The Quad leadership meeting will also take place in Japan.

Prime Minister Modi will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday evening. It will be the first meeting between the two leaders since the Ukraine-Russia conflict. (ANI)

