Why Erdogan continues to triumph in Türkiye

It’s hard not to be disappointed with the result of the first round of the Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday. In a campaign defined by the aftermath of February’s massive earthquake, mounting economic problems and worsening corruption, hopes were high that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s increasingly authoritarian 20-year rule come to an end. Some polls suggested the six-party opposition led by centre-left Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) would be able to win a majority or, at the very least, enter the second round with an advantage on Mr. Erdoğan.

In this case, Turkey will go to the second round of voting on May 28 with Mr. Erdogan, who obtained 49.5% of the vote, in the lead. Mr Kilicdaroglu won less than 45% of the vote, and the rest was captured by a far-right anti-immigrant candidate, Sinan Ogan, who was due to announce yesterday which of the two remaining candidates he would support. But it seems likely that a significant portion of his supporters will support Mr Erdogan in the second round.

What was wrong was more fundamental than a faulty poll. It is impossible to make sense of the results without acknowledging how nationalistic the electorate has become.

This change reflects the long-standing conflict with Kurdish separatists in the southeast of the country, the massive influx of refugees from the Middle East and decades of propaganda carried out by the mainstream media and the Justice and Development Party ( AKP) of Mr. Erdogan. In the legislative elections, the AKP, its coalition partner the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the Good Party (second largest in the opposition coalition) and at least three other parties ran on nationalist agendas . The MHP, for example, won more than 10% of the vote, despite an ineffective campaign led by a sick and out of touch leader.

Mr. Erdogan’s combative nationalism therefore found more resonance with the electorate than Mr. Kilicdaroglu’s campaign for moderation and the fight against corruption, especially since Mr. Kilicdaroglu comes from the Alevi minority ( a Shia offshoot in a predominantly Sunni country) and enjoys the implicit support of the Kurdish party and voters.

However, two facile interpretations of the election results should be resisted. The first is that whether educated city dwellers like it or not, the result reflects the democratic will of the Turkish public. The second is the opposite of the first: that it was a fictitious election orchestrated by an autocrat.

The truth is that many voters supported Mr. Erdogan, while acknowledging that corruption in his party has reached astronomical proportions and economic mismanagement has led to triple-digit inflation and serious hardship. They supported him even in the areas hardest hit by the earthquake, where the AKP’s graft was a major factor in the massive damage and loss of life.

On the other hand, the election cannot be called free and fair. Television and the print media are under the almost total control of Mr. Erdogan and his allies. The leader of the Kurdish minority party has been in prison for several years, and the judiciary and much of the bureaucracy are no longer independent and consistently obey Erdogan’s orders.

Mr. Erdogan and the AKP also use state resources to support the formidable patronage network they have created and to meet the needs of key constituencies. Increases in the minimum wage, wage increases for government employees, cheap credit from state banks to allied businesses, and pressure on businesses to maintain employment even in difficult times, cemented the loyalty of the voters. Part of the reason Mr. Erdogan received so much support in the quake areas is that he personally handed out money, expanded government jobs and promised victims new homes.

But while Mr. Erdogan’s opponents have once again underestimated his skillful use of grassroots organizations and AKP patronage networks and his ability to capture the mood of many voters, the election results are a bad news for the future of Turkish institutions. Mr. Erdogan’s control over the media, the judiciary and the bureaucracy, including the central bank, will only grow. Policies aimed at fighting corruption or improving economic mismanagement seem unlikely.

Optimists might point out that the AKP’s parliamentary lead has plummeted. Yet Mr. Erdogan may be better placed than before to control parliament after the second round of elections. The imperial presidency, which he established, has weakened the role of parliament, and the opposition there will be even more divided. The CHP has fewer seats as the opposition has further fragmented and its leader, Mr Kilicdaroglu, has ceded some of the CHP’s safe seats to smaller partner parties to maintain the opposition coalition and unite it behind his candidacy.

Moreover, the economy is in a difficult situation. Overall productivity has been stagnant for more than 15 years and a general deterioration in economic institutions means that inflation is barely under control. Non-financial corporations and banks have bad balance sheets, pointing to a more serious collapse in the near future. After depleting its foreign exchange reserves in 2021, the central bank has become dependent on support from friendly countries, and government spending related to the AKP elections has depleted fiscal resources at a time when the government will need funding massive to rebuild the regions devastated by the earthquake.

It is difficult to see how the economy can be normalized without massive inflows of resources. These are unlikely to come without a strong signal that the government will adopt more conventional policies.

But the AKP and its allies in the bureaucracy lack the expertise to guide the economy through these difficult times. Several economists and bureaucrats who favored the party’s conservatism and were willing to work with it were ousted from Mr. Erdogan’s circle in favor of the yes-men.

Turkey’s election contains broader lessons. First, Mr. Erdogan’s success is good news for other right-wing populists and strongmen, such as Narendra Modi in India and Donald Trump in the United States, who will likely continue to use similar tactics and aggressive nationalist rhetoric. to animate their base and deepen polarization.

Second, Turkey’s experience in the coming months will reveal the economic consequences of this type of policy, who will pay the price and how foreign and domestic capital will react. With authoritarianism often associated with economic mismanagement, what happens in Turkey will not stay in Turkey.©2023 Syndicate Project