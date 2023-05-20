Pakistan: Mass Arrests Target Political Opposition





(New York) Pakistani police have made mass arrests and detained more than 4,000 people following protests over the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, including members of the political opposition, said Human Rights Watch today.

The police arbitrarily detained many members of opposition political parties as well as those rightly arrested for engaging in acts of violence. Many have been charged under vague and overbroad laws prohibiting rioting and creating threats to public order. Pakistani authorities must release all those detained for peacefully protesting or supporting political opposition and respect the right to due process of all those detained.

Pakistani authorities should end their arbitrary arrests of political opposition activists and peaceful protesters, said Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at Human Rights Watch. Anyone who commits acts of violence must be properly charged and their due process rights respected.

Violence swept Pakistan after police arrested former Prime Minister Khan on May 9, 2023 on corruption charges. Many Khan supporters threw stones and Molotov cocktails and in a few cases used assault rifles to attack police and set fire to ambulances, police vehicles and schools. Police responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and charged protesters with batons. In the days that followed, police arrested hundreds of members of the Khans political party, Tehrik-i-Insaaf, on charges of criminal intimidation, rioting and assaulting government officials. On May 12, Khan was released on bail.

A tense confrontation continued between police and Khan’s supporters in the city of Lahore, raising fears of further violence. The UN Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials state that security forces must use the minimum force necessary at all times. To disperse violent gatherings, firearms may only be used when it is not possible to use less harmful means, and only to the minimum extent necessary. Law enforcement officers may intentionally use lethal force only when strictly unavoidable to protect life.

On May 17, police arrested two former parliamentarians, Shireen Mazari and Maleeka Bukhari. After the Islamabad High Court granted them bail, the police immediately rearrested them on new charges. Mazaris family members said she had medical needs that required urgent attention. Authorities should release the two women, drop all charges except for a legally recognized offense, and ensure that Mazari has immediate access to medical care.

Pakistani law requires all detainees to be brought before a court within 24 hours, which is in line with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which Pakistan is a party.

Authorities must exercise restraint and respect human rights and the rule of law, Gossman said. Fundamental guarantees of peaceful protest and due process must not become casualties of the political conflict in Pakistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hrw.org/news/2023/05/20/pakistan-mass-arrests-target-political-opposition The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos