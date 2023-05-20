Will Jokowi’s economic legacy survive Indonesia’s elections? – The Diplomat

Advertisement

It’s no surprise that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, hosted by Indonesia last week, was branded with the slogan Epicenter of Growth. President Joko Jokowi Widodo is well known for his interest in infrastructure and living standards and he views ASEAN primarily as a forum for trade and investment.

This economy-centric approach proved popular in his country, winning Jokowi’s re-election in 2019, while his high popularity ratings today reflect Indonesia’s continued strong growth in the face of the global recession. Indeed, with much of the world in the grip of stagflation, Jokowism has become a point of keen interest in economic commentary.

Even a cursory glance at its record since 2014 demonstrates a pragmatic but populist economic policy that favors state leadership over privatization and liberalisation.

The prominence of Indonesian state-owned enterprises (SOEs) embodies this approach. They have always been the driving force behind infrastructure development and other social welfare initiatives, and by design.

Diplomatic brief Weekly newsletter NOT Get notified with the story of the week and develop stories to watch across Asia-Pacific. Receive the newsletter

As international economist Kyunghoon Kim argued in a recent article, Jokowi and his SOE Minister, Erick Thohir, deliberately shifted the focus of state enterprises from profit generation to national development in sectors such as banking, mining and construction. Thohir was selected for the ministry in 2019, after successfully leading Jokowi’s re-election campaign, and Kim notes how he used his private sector expertise to ensure foreign investment matched the national interest .

Like this article ? Click here to register for full access. Just $5 per month.

Prioritizing Indonesia is also at the heart of Jokowis endorsement policya post-2018 innovation whereby the country’s vast natural resources are processed into products within the country rather than exported abroad as raw materials.

State-owned Indonesia Battery Cooperation, for example, combines mining, smelting and production capabilities, supplying high-value finished products to international markets, in addition to supplying Indonesian nickel to a handful of distributors. This helped the country to enjoy in the lucrative and growing electric vehicle (EV) market, and its benefits are being applied to other industries, from energy to consumer goods.

And while resource nationalism may run counter to the Western neoliberal consensus, Indonesia’s mineral wealth gives it the power to dictate terms to the benefit of government revenue and newly skilled workers in the form of higher wages. students.

Advertisement

Jokowism is therefore deliberately populist but pragmatic and even committed free traders have acknowledged its success.

However, with elections on the horizon in February 2024 and the Indonesian leader reaching the end of his two-term limit, one wonders how long he will remain the status quo. Given that Jokowi remains the country’s most popular politician and could be for some time to come, his successor is likely to want to resume his economic legacy.

The ruling PDI-P party’s presidential candidate, Ganjar Pranowo, and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto (who is also chairman of the Gerindra party) are the first two to replace Jokowi. Neither indicated a change in approach to the Indonesian economy.

On the contrary, both men have benefited from their close collaboration with the president, Ganjar as a colleague of the PDI-P and Prabowo as an enemy turned friend, having lost to Jokowi in 2014 and 2019 but serving loyally in his cabinet ever since. during.

If Ganjar and Prabowo are neck and neck in the race to earn Jokowis’ approval, then their choice of running mates could prove crucial.

To signify their commitment to the President’s economic philosophy, Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto is considered a wise choice of vice-presidentas did the aforementioned SOE boss, Erick Thohir.

Hartarto, as Golkar party chairman, is quite well placed in Prabowos’ Grand Alliance, while Thohir is heavily questioned as a running mate for Prabowo and Ganjar.

Like this article ? Click here to register for full access. Just $5 per month.

Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives Puan Maharani was also touted for Ganjar ticket. Its legislative and political capital, Puan, is the eldest daughter of PDI-P leader Megawati Sukarnoputri would certainly be helpful in running the economy.

Tickets are clearly still in progress and running mates likely won’t be chosen until October. That said, there is no doubt that economic issues such as consumer prices and employment will dominate the 2024 elections in Indonesia.

No candidate is going to completely break with the last nine years of politics under Jokowi, the political and economic risk is simply too high. Instead, they will surely focus on building a team that can pick up the torch of Jokowism in his absence.

Advertisement

And because Indonesians won’t be content with the same for long, any viable ticket will need to have the ideas and experience to move the country forward and do so in a time of economic and geopolitical upheaval even greater than that of the Mandate. by Jokowis.