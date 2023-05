Overseas-based Turkish citizens start voting in the second round of the presidential election

Turkish citizens based abroad began voting on Saturday in Turkey’s presidential election between incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu, which aims to end the president’s two-decade rule. For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. The second round of elections will take place in Turkey on May 28 after Erdogan fell just short of the 50% threshold needed to win the presidential vote last Sunday in what was expected to be his biggest political challenge ever. Some 3.4 million Turks are eligible to vote abroad, out of a total electorate of more than 64 million and will vote from May 20-24. The state-run Anadolu news agency said voting had started in countries across Asia and Europe. Germany is home to the largest Turkish diaspora in the world, where some 1.5 million Turkish citizens can vote. In last Sunday’s vote, Erdogan’s ruling AK party and its nationalist allies won a comfortable parliamentary majority. Kilicdaroglu, a candidate for a six-party opposition alliance, won 44.88% support in the presidential election, trailing Erdogan with 49.52% and baffling opinion poll expectations that the challenger would emerge in head. Attention now shifts to nationalist Sinan Ogan, the candidate who came third with 5.17% support. Any decision on his part to support one of the two candidates in the second round could potentially have a decisive role. Kilicdaroglus’s rhetoric took on a nationalist edge after he trailed Erdogan on the first ballot, saying the government had allowed 10 million refugees into the country and would repatriate them all if elected. He provided no evidence regarding the number of migrants. Turkey hosts the largest refugee population in the world with around 4 million, according to official figures. Ogan had campaigned to return migrants, including some 3.6 million Syrians displaced by the war to the south. Erdogan says he alone can ensure stability in Turkey, a NATO member state, as it grapples with a cost of living crisis, soaring inflation and the impact of February’s devastating earthquakes . Learn more: Twitter opposes Turkish court orders to ban certain accounts Turkish pollsters failed to predict outcome, shocking markets and voters Turkish election commission showed lack of transparency: OSCE observers

