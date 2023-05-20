PM Modi speaks out against China’s military expansion, says India stands for respect for sovereignty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India stands for respect for sovereignty, peaceful resolution of disputes and respect for international law. Prime Minister Modi’s remarks came against the backdrop of China’s expansionist activities in the South China Sea and East China Sea. The Indian and Chinese armies have also been engaged in a standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since 2020.

“India stands for respect for sovereignty, peaceful resolution of disputes and adherence to international law,” Prime Minister Modi said in an interview with Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun.

Prime Minister Modi is in Hiroshima, Japan at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for the G7 summit. While speaking to the newspaper about China’s military expansion in the South China Sea and East China Sea and rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait, Prime Minister Modi said that “India is committed to protecting its sovereignty and integrity while promoting the peaceful resolution of maritime disputes on the basis of international agreements”. law.”

Prime Minister Modi also exemplified how India has peacefully resolved all its land and sea border disputes with Bangladesh.

It has emphasized human-centered development and aims to achieve the goals of improving mankind.

“India prioritizes addressing these issues and emphasizes human-centered development through collaboration with Japan and other partners. India aims to serve as a bridge between different voices , promoting a constructive agenda geared towards achieving common goals for the benefit of humanity,” Prime Minister Modi said. .

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the complex challenges stemming from geopolitical tensions that lead to disruptions in the distribution networks of food and energy resources. He stressed the importance of partnering with Japan and other like-minded countries to coherently address the fundamental issues facing developing countries.

“Strengthening collaboration between the G7 and G20 is essential to address global challenges such as climate change, supply chain disruptions, economic recovery, energy instability, healthcare, security food, peace and security,” Prime Minister Modi said.

During Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed his unwavering support for a global framework that upholds the principles of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations. He stressed the importance of the United Nations Charter and international law as crucial foundations for maintaining international order.

“India has refrained from participating in UN General Assembly resolutions condemning the invasion but remains committed to upholding the UN Charter, international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity. India supports a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis and stands ready to contribute constructively within the UN and beyond,” he said.