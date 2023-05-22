Former Prime Minister Imran Khan says 80% chance of my arrest on Tuesday





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, leaves court after a court appearance in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, May 19, 2023. -AP

Amid widespread chaos across the country during a series of violent protests for more than a month, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan has said he could be again arrested when he appears in court in Islamabad on Tuesday this week to join the investigation into the Al Qadir case, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has said the ruling coalition’s determination to remove him from the political landscape stems from his fear of losing the 2019 general election.

Accusing former Pakistani army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa of trying to destabilize his government, Khan said he did not understand why the latter tried to destabilize him.

“On Tuesday I will appear in Islamabad court on various bail and there is an 80% chance that I will be arrested,” the former prime minister said in an interview with international media, ARY News reported. .

Referring to his party’s crackdown, the PTI leader said more than 10,000 workers, including senior leaders and women, have been arrested.

On Saturday, Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief hinted to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that he may join the investigation into the Al Qadir Trust case next week, according to Dawn. Khan said he could appear for the inquest into the case at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Imran urged the NAB to confirm the aforementioned time for it to join the investigation in its response to the anti-corruption watchdog appeal notice. PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who is out on bail until June 2, was recently arrested by Islamabad High Court (IHC) Rangers staff in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

After Khan’s arrest, PTI workers staged protests in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar and Mardan.

A Lahore anti-terrorism court on Friday approved Imran Khan’s bail in three cases filed against the former Pakistani prime minister after his May 9 arrest. Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders are facing an NAB investigation linked to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which allegedly caused a £190m loss to the Treasury , reported Geo News.

According to the charges, Khan and other defendants would have adjusted Rs 50 billion – 190 million pounds at the time sent by the British National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government, according to the Geo News.

(With contributions from the agency)

