Imran Khan says his life is in danger amid unrest in Pakistan





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said there is a danger to my life amid political unrest over his arrest for corruption.

Mr Khan, who survived an assassination attempt after being toppled from power last year, said he expected a second arrest in Islamabad on Tuesday.

He described his first detention as a kidnapping by the army, whose powerful military leadership clashed with Mr Khan.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said fresh elections were the only way out of the political crisis.

Once you have political stability, only then can you bring economic stability, he said.

At the moment, because there is political instability, nobody knows where the country is going, people are not even sure that the elections will take place on time.

Asked about the threats to his life, he said: There was an assassination attempt which I was lucky to survive.

Yes, my life is in danger. But much more worrying for us is the danger to our democracy right now.

Imran Khan’s supporters have staged protests since his arrest. PA

Mr Khan, a former Pakistani cricket captain, was arrested on May 9 on charges of profiting from a deal with a property tycoon while in office.

He dismisses the charges as an attempt to discredit him politically.

The charges caused unrest which Mr Khan said was used as a pretext to detain his supporters. Demonstrations in support of the army also took place.

Crowds supporting Mr Khan have been accused of torching public buildings and military properties in various towns, including the army headquarters in Rawalpindi.

I was kidnapped by the army. I was treated like a terrorist, people around me were beaten, I was hit with a stick, Mr Khan said.

When this footage was released there was a backlash, any investigation will reveal there were elements planted inside who went out of their way to burn down government buildings.

Updated: May 22, 2023, 08:43

