Turkish nationalist presidential candidate Ogan supports Erdogan in the second round





Nationalist and anti-migrant ATA Alliance presidential candidate Sinan Ogan has parted ways with his allies and decided to support incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sunday’s second round of presidential elections. I will support President Erdogan in the second round and call on our supporters to vote for People’s Alliances candidate Erdogan, Ogan said on Monday. Ogan added that the parliamentary majority and the president should be from the same political camp, to ensure stability in the country. The decision is a blow to the hopes of Erdogan’s opposition rival for the presidency, Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Ogan scored an astonishingly high 5.17% in the first round of Turkey’s presidential elections on May 14. President Erdogan obtained 49.5% of the votes in the first round and Kilicdaroglu 44.8%. Meanwhile, Erdogan’s People’s Alliance has secured a comfortable majority in parliament. Ogan has previously set his terms for supporting either candidate. As Ogan was meeting President Erdogan over the weekend, Umit Ozdag, leader of the Victory Party, the largest party in the ATA Alliance, met with Kilicdaroglu. Unlike Ogan, other parties in the ATA Alliance, including the Justice Party and My Country Party, declared their support for Kilicdaroglu. There are some differences between us. The honorable and voluntary return [of refugees] is a policy [of Erdogans government]. The policy of the Victory Party… is that the state should exercise its sovereign right to this end by force, if necessary, Ozdag said on Monday, after meeting Numan Kurtulmus, vice chairman of the Justice and Development Party in power of Erdogans, AKP. Ozdag, of the Victory Party, did not specify which candidate would have his party’s support in the presidential runoff. There will be another meeting between him and Kilicdaroglu on Monday evening. Kilicdaroglu, recognizing the importance of nationalist votes in the second round, embarked on a nationalist and anti-migrant campaign in the second round, but many experts doubt that this abrupt change of direction will bring him victory. Meanwhile, Ogan’s support for Erdogan offers more advantages to the president, who already feels certain of victory in the second round. Turkish citizens living in the country will vote in the second round on May 28 while those living abroad are currently voting at diplomatic missions and border crossings until May 24.

