In Papua New Guinea, Prime Minister Modi, hailed as “the leader of the South”, wears a jacket made of plastic bottles | PICTURES

PM Modi At the FIPIC summit in Papua New Guinea with other FIPIC leaders

Papua New Guinea : Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea on Sunday as part of the second leg of his three-country tour. Upon arrival at the airport, Prime Minister Modi received a warm welcome and a video of Prime Minister James Marape touching his feet went viral. His visit to Papua New Guinea is the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi also received a warm welcome from the Indian Diaspora in Papua New Guinea as huge crowds were seen cheering and clicking selfies with the Prime Minister. While Papua New Guinea does not usually host a ceremony for any leader visiting the country after sunset, an exception has been made for Prime Minister Modi, the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Pacific island nation. , which arrived after 10 p.m. local time.

Prime Minister Modi received a 19-gun salute, guard of honor and ceremonial welcome apart from Prime Minister James Marape’s special gesture of receiving him at the airport.

The Indian community from Papua New Guinea came in large numbers and showed remarkable affection.

PM Modi in Papua New Guinea Live Updates

Prime Minister Modi speaks with the Governor General of Papua New Guinea: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Papua New Guinea Governor-General Bob Dadae at the historic government residence in Port Moresby on Monday, the External Affairs Ministry said. During their talks, the two sides also stressed the importance of India-Papua New Guinea relations and the development partnership between the two countries.

Taking to Twitter, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi wrote: “Prime Minister @narendramodi starts the day in Papua New Guinea with a warm conversation with Governor General Sir Bob Dadae at the historic Government House underlined the importance of the ties and development partnership between the two countries.

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with his counterpartart: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart from Papua New Guinea held a bilateral meeting Monday in Port Moresby and discussed cooperation in trade, technology and healthcare as well as the fight against climate change. Calling the talks productive, Prime Minister Modi said they covered the entire bilateral relationship between India and Papua New Guinea.

“Prime Minister James Marape and I had very productive talks, covering the full spectrum of bilateral relations between India and Papua New Guinea. We discussed ways to increase cooperation in areas of trade , technology, healthcare and the fight against climate change,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

PM Modi launches translation of Tamil classic “Thirukkural”: Prime Minister Modi and his counterpart from Papua New Guinea have also launched a translation of the Tamil classic “Thirukkural” into the Tok Pisin language of Papua New Guinea. The book, which was launched by the Prime Ministers of India and Papua New Guinea, was co-authored by Subha Sasindran and Governor Sasindran Muthuvel of West New Britain Province.

Governor Sasindran was educated in Tamil while Mrs. Subha Sasindran is a respected linguist.

“Indian Diaspora stays alive in touch with the homeland! Prime Minister @narendramodi and Prime Minister James Marape have launched a translation of the Tamil classic ‘Thirukkural’ into the Tok Pisin language of Papua New Guinea,” Arindam tweeted. Bagshi.

“Co-authored by Ms. Subha Sasindran and Governor Sasindran Muthuvel of West New Britain Province, the book brings Indian thought and culture closer to the people of Papua New Guinea,” the MEA spokesperson tweeted.

WATCH: Leaders of the 14 Pacific Island Countries (PICs), plus Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pose for a photo at the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit (FIPIC), in Papua New Guinea

Leaders of the 14 Pacific Island Countries (PICs), plus Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pose for a photo at the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit (FIPIC), in Papua New Guinea

PM Modi co-chairs the FIPIC Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi co-chairs the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit (FIPIC) with James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea. 14 Pacific Island Countries (PICs) are participating in the summit. “For me, you are big ocean countries and not small island states,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the 3rd India-Pacific Cooperation Summit (FIPIC).

“The impact of the Covid pandemic has been most on the Global South. Challenges related to climate change, natural disasters, hunger, poverty and health were already there, now new problems are emerging … I am happy that India has stood by its friendly Pacific Island countries in times of difficulty,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“India is proud to be your development partner. You can rely on India as a reliable partner. We are ready to share our experiences and capabilities with you without hesitation. We believe in multilateralism and support an Indo- Free, open and inclusive Pacific,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi said: “India sees it as its responsibility to convey the concerns of the southern countries, their expectations and their aspirations to the world through the G20. It was also my effort during the last two days at the G7 summit.”

Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea hails India: “We are victims of a global power game… You (PM Modi) are the leader of the Global South. We will rally behind your (India’s) leadership at global forums,” the Prime Minister said. Papua New Guinea, James Marape, at the 3rd India meeting. Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit (FIPIC).

“We all come from a common history. A history of colonization. A history that unites the nations of the Global South. Thank you (PM Modi) for assuring me during the bilateral meeting that in hosting the G20 this year , you will advocate for issues that concern the countries of the South,” added James Marape.

PM Modi holds meetings:

“Fruitful deliberations with Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa of Samoa on ways to strengthen bilateral relations,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

“We had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare of the Solomon Islands on the sidelines of the FIPIC summit,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. FIPIC Summit held in Papua New Guinea

“From Japan to Papua New Guinea, the conversations continue. Great to see Prime Minister Mark Brown of the Cook Islands back,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Secretary General Henry Puna in Papua New Guinea.

“Good interaction with President Taneti Maamau of the Republic of Kiribati today. We discussed various topics aimed at improving relations between our nations,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Minister Kitlang Kabua of the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

“In Papua New Guinea, Prime Minister James Marape and I had the honor of publishing the Thirukkural in the Tok Pisin language. Thirukkural is an iconic work, providing valuable insights on different topics,” the Prime Minister tweeted. Narendra Modi. PM Modi wears jacket made from recycled plastic bottles

Climate change is a pressing concern for Pacific island countries. So when PM Modi informed them that the jacket he was wearing was made from recycled plastic bottles, they were surprised and inspired to see PM Modis’ dedication to climate change mitigation in action.