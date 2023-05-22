What the rise of Xi Jinping means for China and the world – The Diplomat

Advertisement

Diplomat author Mercy Kuo regularly engages subject matter experts, policy practitioners, and strategic thinkers from around the world for their diverse insights into US policy in Asia. This conversation with Chun Han Wong Wall Street Journal China Correspondent, Pulitzer Prize finalist and author of Party of One: The Rise of Xi Jinping and Chinas Superpower Future (Avid Reader Press 2023) is the 367th in the Trans-Pacific View Insight series.

Explain how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) created Xi Jinping and how Xi is remaking the party.



Xi Jinping is inseparable from the Communist Party. Born red into a revolutionary family, he grew up in inner Byzantine party circles and knew no other political power in China. His formal education was disrupted by Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution, but Xi received a top-notch political education. He saw firsthand how the bureaucracy worked; how the revolutionary elite behaved; and how rulers accumulated, wielded, and in some cases lost power.

Even when many of his generation have turned their backs on an institution that ravaged their youth, Xi showed a sense of nobility obligesjoining the party after repeated rejections and pursuing a political career at a time when it offered few of the material benefits with which it would later be associated.

While some observers compare Xi to a second coming of Mao, citing similarities in style and rhetoric, this comparison fails to explain Xi’s approach to governance. The chaos of the Mao era seemed to imbue Xi with a strong desire for control. Whereas Mao could mobilize the masses and circumvent party bureaucracy, often sliding into disastrous radicalism, Xi wields his power through the party apparatus. Since coming to power in 2012, Xi has become Communist China’s most prolific codifier of state laws and party regulations. It scrupulously enforces political loyalty and public order, using the disciplinary and security apparatuses of the parties. Xi’s party, as he hopes to be, is staunchly Leninist, a disciplined, motivated and united political force that relentlessly carries out leadership directives.

Identify the key factors and people shaping Xi’s leadership style and worldview.

Memoirs, interviews and writings by Xi clan members and their associates show that Xi Jinping considers his late father, former revolutionary Xi Zhongxun, to be a key influence. These accounts commemorate the elder Xi as an austere parent and committed cadre who believed that party interests came first, a principle the younger Xi pursued in his efforts to restore the centrality of the Communist Party in China. Other prominent politicians of his father’s generation, including Geng Biao, China’s defense minister in the early 1980s, also mentored Xi Jinping early in his career, shaping his outlook on political, military and economic affairs.



More recent influences include Wang Huning, an academic-turned-party theorist who argued that a powerful, highly centralized state is essential to governing a large and diverse China. Wang also called himself an astute analyst of the West, most notably in a 1991 book, America Against America, where he unfavorably compared American democracy and individualism to the views of Chinese cultural norms that now seem to drive politics. Xi’s domestic and foreign. Wang continued to wield significant political influence during his second term as party leader, including retaining his seat as deputy head of a powerful party commission overseeing economic and governance reforms.

Analyze the parallels between Xi’s rise as supreme leader and China as a superpower.

During his decade in power, Xi established himself as China’s preeminent leader and restored the Communist Party’s dominance over society. He is following a similar path on the world stage, presenting himself as the face of China to the world and a leading statesman who can exert a stabilizing influence during tumultuous times. Xi’s strongman personality at home parallels the image he seeks for his country abroad, confident, energetic and unflappable in the face of the toughest challenges. This carefully crafted profile also fuels the nationalist fervor that Xi values ​​for his leadership and leadership of the Communist Party.

The transition to Xi’s forward-facing posture from the low-key demeanor of his predecessor Hu Jintaos reflects, both in style and substance, China’s changing stature in the first decades of the 21st century. Granted, China was already becoming more assertive during the Hu years, but Xi proved far more effective at projecting the strength and reach of these rising powers. Xi is facing a setback to his program on the domestic and international fronts, but he has not tolerated and arguably cannot tolerate any retreat that could undermine his position.

To assess Xi’s effectiveness in harnessing the power of discourse to frame China’s narrative and national identity vis-à-vis the West.

Xi asks a lot of his charges when it comes to flexing China’s global influence, but the results seem mixed at best. Communist parties’ tactics for shaping national narratives often don’t translate well abroad, and the hawkish instincts Xi inspires through the party are also proving counterproductive. The aggressive wolf-warrior ethos that defined Chinese diplomacy under Xi continues to rattle Western audiences more recently when Beijing’s ambassador to Paris, Lu Shaye, questioned the legitimacy of post-Soviet states and provoked backlash. in Europe.

An Africa scholar earlier in his diplomatic career, Lu had written essays arguing that China needed to do more to soften its power of discourse, grab the West’s microphone and win friends in the developing world. But the Manichean lens through which many Chinese and Western officials view the other side is not obvious and does not necessarily resonate elsewhere. Many countries want healthy and stable relations with China and the West, and hope to see Beijing and Washington reach a new modus vivendi that will prevent their strategic rivalry from boiling over.

Xi seems to understand this and has signaled his desire to master the more lupine aspects of Chinese diplomacy, but the fundamentals won’t change a confident China will continue to hold its place as a world power and never hesitate to fight.

Assess the long-term impact of Xi’s efforts to influence the CCP’s leadership succession on the future of the Chinese superpower and its relationship with the United States.

Governing for a third term with no clear successor in place, Xi is expected to remain in power for the foreseeable future. His vision of China and its place in the world will likely continue to shape Beijing’s foreign policy and its interactions with Washington for many years to come.

From what we know of Xi’s personal views, dating back to his days as a junior official, he does not appear to harbor deep animosity toward the United States. He interacted amicably with American interlocutors over the years, spoke privately about his fondness for Hollywood movies, and in the early 2010s even sent his daughter to study at Harvard University. Nonetheless, Xi, as supreme leader, has demonstrated his firm belief that the United States is as relentless in defending its hegemonic dominance as China is in pursuing its national renaissance.

Xi and his lieutenants often say that East rises and West falls, a mantra that works well domestically and also reflects the true attitudes of elites. Any successor Xi chooses, assuming the transition goes his way, would almost certainly continue this approach to strategic affairs.