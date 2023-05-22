Shocked by stupidity: Prosecutors get lawyer’s notes that blow up Trump Mar-a-Lago’s defense





Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team obtained attorney’s notes showing former President Donald Trump was warned he could not retain any classified documents in response to a subpoena he did not have. not met last year, according to The Guardian.

Trump attorney Evan Corcoran, who was ordered to testify before a grand jury by a judge after prosecutors drilled into his claims of attorney-client privilege, forwarded the previously unreported warning to the former president last year, according to the report. The warning “could be significant” in Smith’s investigation because it shows he was aware of his subpoena obligations, the report said.

“Trump knew. He’s still known,” tweeted MSNBC legal analyst Katie Phang.

The warning was included in approximately 50 pages of contemporary notes written by Corcoran.

Corcoran found approximately 40 classified documents in a Mar-a-Lago storage room in June. He met with Justice Department investigators and later wrote a letter saying no other material was on the property. But the FBI then found about 100 other classified documents while executing a court-authorized warrant in August.

Prosecutors are investigating whether Trump intentionally sought to obstruct the subpoena. They particularly “fixed” on Trump valet Walt Nauta, who told prosecutors that Trump personally told him to get the boxes out of the storage room before and after the subpoena was issued.

Corcoran’s notes “revealed how Trump and Nauta had unusually detailed knowledge of the response to the botched subpoena, including where Corcoran intended to seek and not seek classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, as well than when Corcoran was actually doing his research,” according to the Guardian’s Hugo Lowell.

Although prosecutors are generally not allowed to review lawyer’s notes, Corcoran’s attorney-client privilege claims were drilled after a judge agreed with prosecutors that Trump may have used legal services of Corcoran to prosecute a crime.

The notes describe how Corcoran informed Nauta of the subpoena before the search because he needed him to unlock the storage room, which prosecutors took as a sign that the assistant was closely involved in the search. , according to the report. Corcoran also wrote that Nauta had offered to help him review the boxes, although the lawyer refused.

Corcoran’s notes also revealed that the search lasted several days and there were times when the storage room may have been left unattended during the search, according to the report.

Prosecutors are expected to show that Trump asked Nauta to remove boxes that he specifically knew contained classified documents covered by a subpoena with the intention of hiding them from his attorney’s search, the report notes.

Trump’s attorneys have argued that the response to the subpoena is incomplete because Corcoran wasn’t as thorough as he should have been because he delayed the search and didn’t realize how many boxes were in. the storage room.

Want a daily recap of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

The DOJ interviewed Nauta last year and felt he was not candid about his account of the boxes being moved. Prosecutors threatened to charge Nauta with lying to the FBI after he gave conflicting answers, but Nauta stopped cooperating with prosecutors after his attorney demanded an immunity deal. Prosecutors have since asked other witnesses what Nauta did with the boxes, according to the report.

“This is nothing more than a targeted, politically motivated witch hunt against President Trump that is concocted to meddle in an election and prevent the American people from sending him back to the White House,” a doorman said. -Trump’s word to the Guardian.

MSNBC host Mike Brzezinski interviewed Lowell about his report, noting that “every time I read this I’m just shocked at the stupidity of those, honestly, former President Trump moving documents in and out of his office before and after the subpoena, and I guess people do it for him.”

Lowell explained that the previously unreported warning is a “problem for the former president.”

“And that becomes a problem for his legal team and there’s a whole bunch of other stuff in the notes about how the valet had unusually detailed knowledge of where the lawyer was conducting his search for classified documents” , he told MSNBC, “and I think the special counsel’s office considers this to be the heart, the heart of the obstruction investigation.”

