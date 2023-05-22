Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan sees 80% chance of being arrested





Imran Khan Arrested: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said there is an 80% chance of being arrested on Tuesday when he is in Islamabad seeking bail in various cases.

In an interview with CNN, the PTI leader said the PDM was aligned with the military and “dismantling the democratic system to keep me out,” Dawn reported.

At present, he said, more than 10,000 workers have been arrested and the entire senior leadership of his party is in jail.

Referring to the violence and arson against state buildings and army installations on May 9 after his arrest, Khan said: “The way they used the pretext of arson, they used this reaction after my arrest to dismantle the party.”

Claiming that hundreds of women and children have been imprisoned, the head of the PTI said: “Now they are trying to try us in military courts.”

Read also: Terrorist attack in Pakistan: 3 soldiers killed, a terrorist shot dead in Balochistan

The former prime minister said he had no problem with the army “knowing that it was entrenched”, recalling that he had worked with former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, before “he changes his horse”.

He claimed the ruling coalition wanted to “push him off” because they were afraid of losing the election.

Claiming that his life was still in danger, the PTI leader said he predicted that a religious fanatic would be used to kill him as a former governor of Punjab was assassinated, Dawn reported.

Responding to a question, he said Pakistan was going through “unpredictable times” and expressed concern that the coalition government would hold national elections later in October this year.

“My worry now is that they won’t hold national elections even in October. I’m afraid they will hold the elections when it’s clear that the PTI won’t win.”

Khan said the situation had deteriorated to such an extent that even the decisions of judges and courts were being overruled, Dawn reported.

Check out the latest stock market updates here. For all other news related to business, politics, technology, sports and automotive, visit Zeebiz.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zeebiz.com/world/news-former-pakistan-prime-minister-imran-khan-sees-80-chance-of-his-arrest-236364 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos