BBC accused of defaming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi trial





The BBC is facing legal action in India after being accused of defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a documentary series investigating his role in religious riots in Gujarat state in 2002, adding to the growing list British public service broadcasters about legal problems in the country. The lawsuit was filed in the New Delhi High Court by Justice on Trial, a Gujarat-based trust, which, according to its website, is dedicated to defending the reputation of the judiciary in Gujarat and the country at large. The complaint alleged that the BBC series damaged the country’s reputation and also made false and defamatory imputations and insinuations against the Indian Prime Minister, the Indian judiciary and the Indian criminal justice system, according to a court order. rendered by the judge. Sachin Datta. The BBC has until September to respond to the allegations. He said in a statement that he was aware of the legal proceedings, adding that it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage. Justice on Trial could not immediately be reached for comment. He was represented in court by Harish Salve, one of the country’s most prominent lawyers. The BBC’s two-part series, India: The Modi Question, provoked a furious backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Ministers and its supporters when it first aired in the UK in January. The Indian government dismissed the film as a piece of propaganda and invoked emergency legislation to block its showing in India, but many local viewers circumvented the ban and watched it using virtual private networks. . Weeks after it aired, Indian tax authorities conducted a three-day search of the BBC offices in Delhi and later claimed to have uncovered crucial evidence of alleged tax irregularities. India’s Directorate of Law Enforcement, the country’s financial crimes agency, also launched an investigation into the British broadcaster in April for alleged breaches of currency exchange rules, according to local media. Authorities have not linked these actions to the documentary series. The BBC series examines Modis’ actions during the 2002 Gujarat riots that killed over 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, when he was the state’s chief minister. It also examines his government’s policies towards Muslims since becoming prime minister in 2014. The backlash against the BBC comes at a delicate time in India-UK relations. Both sides have been keen to deepen economic and defense ties, but those efforts have been complicated by tensions between the countries. The UK and India missed a self-imposed deadline last year to negotiate a free trade deal. Indian officials filed a complaint in March after Sikh separatists tore down the country’s flag during a protest outside the Indian High Commission in London. The British government then promised to review the security of the diplomatic mission. Recommended British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met Modi at the G7 summit in Japan over the weekend, where the two leaders discussed the ongoing trade deal. Leaders agreed their teams would continue to work at pace to finalize an ambitious and mutually beneficial deal, Downing Street said in a statement about the meeting. He added: The leaders reflected on the deep ties between the UK and India, rooted in our human relationships, and the vital importance of democracy and fair and open trade. Additional reporting by Jyotsna Singh in New Delhi and Daniel Thomas in London

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/33f17cb4-e274-49e6-953a-923b64597255 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos