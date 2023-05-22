Pakistani government calls Imran Khan a ‘liar’ for his role in the alleged removal of General Munir as ISI leader





The war of words between former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and the establishment continues to wind down. On Sunday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb called Imran a ‘liar’ after trying to refute a news report that he was behind the withdrawal of General Asim Munir from the agency of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) espionage in 2019.

If that wasn’t the reason, what was it? Say it! The only reason you can’t give another reason is because you know that’s the real reason. LIAR, the minister said while responding to Imran Khan’s tweet about his wife’s corruption. Imran had quoted tweeted from a Telegraph article, saying the content of the story was false.

“The article claims that I made General Asim resign as DG ISI because he showed me that my wife Bushra was carrying out corrupt business. This is completely false. General Asim did not tell me neither showed evidence of my wife’s corruption and I didn’t make her resign because of it,” Imran tweeted.

If that wasn’t the reason, what was it? Say it! The only reason you can’t give another reason is because you know that’s the real reason. LIAR https://t.co/9r18BCG0kj

Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) May 21, 2023

While Gen. Munir took center stage last November, succeeding Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa as Chief of Army Staff (COAS), he had clashed with Imran before. According to allegations that Khan refuted, General Munir, as head of the ISI, wanted to investigate allegations of corruption around his wife and those around her.

However, under unsuspecting circumstances, General Munir was removed from his post, only eight months into what was to be a three-year term.

Imran Khan says he will be arrested

The tussle between Imran and the government continued on Monday as Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) said there was an 80% chance he would be arrested by authorities when he shows up at the Islamabad court.

On Tuesday I will appear in Islamabad court on various bails and there is an 80% chance that I will be arrested, Imran said in an interview.

Imran accused the ruling disposition of being aligned with the military. He said that by working together they were dismantling the democratic system “to keep it out,

The leader of the PTI claimed that more than 10,000 workers had been arrested and the entire senior leadership of the party had been put behind bars.

Khan was sent into the custody of the country’s top anti-corruption body for eight days. However, he was released after Supreme Court justices ruled his arrest illegal and invalid.

Since then, Khan has toured the court, seeking bail in different cases and trying to avoid time behind bars.

(With agency contributions)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/pakistan-govt-calls-imran-khan-liar-over-his-alleged-removal-of-gen-munir-as-isi-chief-594998

