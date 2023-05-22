Ganjar and Prabowo fight for the votes of Jokowi voters

According to the executive director of Charta Politika Yunarto Wijaya, there has been a change in the political model. When public satisfaction with the performance of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) grew, the voters’ vote was split between two figures who claimed to be his successor.

JAKARTA, KOMPAS Observers believe PDI-Perjuangan presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo and Gerindra Party presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto are vying for each other’s votes. However, Joko Widodo voters still have their own preferences.

This is where the mutual claiming efforts of both parties as a figure that isendorse Jokowi became more interesting in news and political maneuverings. And this, right, was caused (by) Jokowi himself, Yunarto said when contacted from Jakarta on Monday (22/5/2023).

Jokowi supports two personalities, namely the presidential candidate (candidate) of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P) and the presidential candidate supported by Gerindra, Prabowo Subianto. These two personalities also fight to support each other, because when public satisfaction with the incumbent is high, he has a great influence on the vote of his loyal voters.

Also Read: Thinking About Jokowi’s Legacy

However, the influence was not so great. Indeed, according to Yunarto, the majority of the audience satisfied with Jokowi’s performance can interpret for themselves whoever is considered capable of carrying on his legacy. Moreover, leadership character like Jokowi is also one of the ratings.

This is where the mutual claiming efforts of both parties as a figure that is endorse Jokowi became more interesting in news and political maneuverings. And that, right, was caused (by) Jokowi himself.

SCREENSHOT Charta Politika Indonesia Executive Director Yunarto Wijaya, Thursday (8/12/2021).

In the Charta Politika and Indicator surveys, there are even more Jokowi voters who side with Ganjar than Prabowo. Indeed, the Governor of Central Java is considered to have a similar background, a history of similar political positions, including a more similar leadership character between Ganjar and Jokowi.

The lure of wrestling

Populi Center Deputy Executive Director Rafif P Imawan said the same. Jokowi is indeed a figure that is not synonymous with any particular party. His work record is the main attraction for which voters are vying.

The Indicator survey also shows that Jokowi’s support has a significant effect. This shows that people choose a figure that is stronger than their party choice.

His party also grew stronger with Prabowo’s entry into government, encouraging greater bargaining power for Prabowo. This is what the PDI-P is wary of

The stories of Prabowo are similar to those of Jokowi, such as the importance of being independent and sovereign, which is also his advantage during the campaign. However, this has grown stronger, as now Prabowo has entered the government and can be known as a figure close to Jokowi.

His party also grew stronger with Prabowo’s entry into government, encouraging greater bargaining power for Prabowo. This is what the PDI-P is wary of, Rafif said.

GANJAR MEDIA TEAM Presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo during the 2024 Presidential Election Consolidation Event organized by South Sumatra Perjuangan DPD PDI, at Dempo Sports Hall, Palembang, Saturday (20/5/2023).

Jokowi’s attitude to stay in the center, without openly siding with any of the presidential candidates, actually makes him a unique figure. That’s because he’s still in the middle line as head of state, but he’s also not too close to any particular party. This keeps Jokowi at the center of power so he can also negotiate a lot of things with different parties.

Rafif felt that the migration of votes from Jokowi voters between presidential candidates is very possible outside the main party. Indeed, Jokowi voters are not only drawn from the main parties.

In order not to lose the Jokowi effect, Ganjar Pranowo and the general president of the PDI-P Megawati Soekarnoputri must think about the support of their coalition. Because, if the PDI-P is only supported by the United Development Party (PPP), it will be difficult to fight against the grand Gerindra coalition which is supported by Golkar and the National Unity Party (PKB).

Gerindra’s recent vote increase of almost 20% should be wary of the PDI-P, which is at 21-22%. Megawati should also pay attention to the coalition map and people apathetic towards the party.”

Gerindra’s recent vote increase of almost 20% should be wary of the PDI-P, which is at 21-22%. Megawati also needs to pay attention to the coalition map and people who are apathetic towards the party. Indeed, winning over Jokowi voters requires narratives that are directly familiar to the public, such as the future infrastructure agenda and renewable energy issues. These issues are tied more to character abilities than party background.

Continuity

Moreover, according to Yunarto, the voters’ love for Jokowi can be interpreted as a desire for continuity, not as a New Order-style vote obeying their leaders. The determination of the direction of voter support can be seen when Ganjar and Prabowo appear, they will be judged on their ideas, communication style and leadership character.

He supported Jokowi’s decision not to declare his support for any of the presidential candidates, even though his blessing was given to both candidates.

“That there was no statement against any of the candidates allows the solidity between the coalition to continue until the end of the Jokowi administration,” Yunarto said.

In line with Yunarto, Rafif said what Jokowi has done over the past 10 years will leave an impression in the minds of the public. It is an important capital for future presidential candidates to continue or improve on what Jokowi has achieved.

Jokowi’s relationship with the PDI-P is quite dynamic, with ups and downs. Rafif said Jokowi would avoid confrontation with Megawati, which could complicate his position in creating sustainable development. In addition, at the PDI-P there are still children and sons-in-law, Gibran Rakabuming and Bobby Nasution.

KOMPAS/HENDRA IN SETYAWAN Surakarta Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka (left) with PDI General Secretary Perjuangan DPP Hasto Kristiyanto (center) and PDI Honorary Divisional President Perjuangan DPP Komarudin Watubun posing for a group photo after providing clarification regarding their meeting with party chairman Gerindra Prabowo Subianto and Jokowi volunteers, at DPP PDI Perjuangan office, Jakarta, Monday (22/5/2023).

Earlier, the Central Leadership Council (DPP) of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P) summoned its cadre and Mayor of Solo, Gibran Rakabuming Raka. This meeting followed his meeting with the presidential candidate of the Gerindra party, Prabowo Subianto, with the Jokowi volunteers in Surakarta on Friday (19/5/2023).

Read also: After accompanying Prabowo to meet Jokowi volunteers, Gibran is summoned by the PDI-P DPP

The closed meeting lasted approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes at the PDI-P DPP office, Menteng, Jakarta. Gibran’s arrival was received by PDI-P General Secretary Hasto Kristiyanto and Honorary Division Chief Komarudin Watubun.

Hasto said he and Komarudin gave various advice. In the future, passing guests will be officially received at the office.

“Later, if there are guests, they will be formally received at the office for which the regional leader is responsible, both at the mayor’s office and at the regency office,” Hasto said Monday (5/22/2023 ).

Responding to Gibran’s meeting with some presidential candidates, Hasto said Gibran pointed out that he also communicated extensively with Ganjar Pranowo as the PDI-P presidential candidate.

During this press conference, Gibran said he received a lot of comments and advice. He also explained what happened. The mayor of Solo stressed that he would remain standing as instructed by Megawati. (Kompas.id, 5/22/2023).